Джонни Д Джонни Д
Public Enemies Джонни Д 2009 / США
7.6 Оцените
103 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из фильма «Джонни Д» (2009)

Public Enemies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Public Enemies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Otis Taylor, The Bruce Fowler Big Band, Elliot Goldenthal, Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra, Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra, Diana Krall, Indian Bottom Association Old Regular Baptists, Elliot Goldenthal, Billie Holiday, Blind Willie Johnson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Ten Million Slaves Otis Taylor 4:08
2 Chicago Shake The Bruce Fowler Big Band / Kevin Kaska 3:08
3 Drive to Bohemia Elliot Goldenthal 1:10
4 Love Me or Leave Me Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra / Gus Kahn 3:20
5 Billie's Arrest Elliot Goldenthal 2:19
6 Am I Blue? Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra / Grant Clarke 2:50
7 Love In the Dunes Elliot Goldenthal 1:48
8 Bye Bye Blackbird Diana Krall 3:44
9 Phone Call to Billie Elliot Goldenthal 1:42
10 Nasty Letter Otis Taylor 5:05
11 Plane to Chicago Elliot Goldenthal 3:22
12 Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah Indian Bottom Association Old Regular Baptists, Elliot Goldenthal / Indian Bottom Association Old Regular Baptists 1:35
13 Gold Coast Restaurant Elliot Goldenthal 2:04
14 The Man I Love (Live) Billie Holiday / Джордж Гершвин 3:05
15 JD Dies Elliot Goldenthal 3:54
16 Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground Blind Willie Johnson / Willie Johnson 3:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джонни Д» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джонни Д» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
