|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ten Million Slaves
|Otis Taylor
|4:08
|2
|Chicago Shake
|The Bruce Fowler Big Band / Kevin Kaska
|3:08
|3
|Drive to Bohemia
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:10
|4
|Love Me or Leave Me
|Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra / Gus Kahn
|3:20
|5
|Billie's Arrest
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:19
|6
|Am I Blue?
|Billie Holiday and Her Orchestra / Grant Clarke
|2:50
|7
|Love In the Dunes
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:48
|8
|Bye Bye Blackbird
|Diana Krall
|3:44
|9
|Phone Call to Billie
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:42
|10
|Nasty Letter
|Otis Taylor
|5:05
|11
|Plane to Chicago
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:22
|12
|Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah
|Indian Bottom Association Old Regular Baptists, Elliot Goldenthal / Indian Bottom Association Old Regular Baptists
|1:35
|13
|Gold Coast Restaurant
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:04
|14
|The Man I Love (Live)
|Billie Holiday / Джордж Гершвин
|3:05
|15
|JD Dies
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:54
|16
|Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground
|Blind Willie Johnson / Willie Johnson
|3:19