Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Воины света Воины света
Киноафиша Фильмы Воины света Музыка из фильма «Воины света» (2010)
Daybreakers Воины света 2010 / Австралия / США
7.0 Оцените
38 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Воины света» (2010)

Вся информация о фильме
Daybreakers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Daybreakers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Christopher Gordon, Placebo
Слушать
Daybreakers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Daybreakers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. The Sydney Scoring Orchestra, Placebo
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Immolation Christopher Gordon 3:06
2 Nightfall Christopher Gordon 4:42
3 Humans Christopher Gordon 2:40
4 Subsider Christopher Gordon 2:00
5 On the Run Christopher Gordon 3:10
6 Blood Lust Christopher Gordon 7:27
7 The Winery and the Cafe Christopher Gordon 3:52
8 Fermentation Tank Christopher Gordon 2:11
9 Ambush Christopher Gordon 2:17
10 Resurrection Christopher Gordon 4:02
11 Drought Christopher Gordon 2:26
12 In the Sun Christopher Gordon 6:42
13 Blood Brothers Christopher Gordon 2:43
14 Spreading the Cure Christopher Gordon 11:17
15 Daybreak Christopher Gordon 6:25
16 Running up That Hill Placebo / Kate Bush 4:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Воины света» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Воины света» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Приложение киноафиши