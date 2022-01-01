|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Immolation
|Christopher Gordon
|3:06
|2
|Nightfall
|Christopher Gordon
|4:42
|3
|Humans
|Christopher Gordon
|2:40
|4
|Subsider
|Christopher Gordon
|2:00
|5
|On the Run
|Christopher Gordon
|3:10
|6
|Blood Lust
|Christopher Gordon
|7:27
|7
|The Winery and the Cafe
|Christopher Gordon
|3:52
|8
|Fermentation Tank
|Christopher Gordon
|2:11
|9
|Ambush
|Christopher Gordon
|2:17
|10
|Resurrection
|Christopher Gordon
|4:02
|11
|Drought
|Christopher Gordon
|2:26
|12
|In the Sun
|Christopher Gordon
|6:42
|13
|Blood Brothers
|Christopher Gordon
|2:43
|14
|Spreading the Cure
|Christopher Gordon
|11:17
|15
|Daybreak
|Christopher Gordon
|6:25
|16
|Running up That Hill
|Placebo / Kate Bush
|4:54