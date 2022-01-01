|1
|Rhapsody In Blue
|Gary Graffman / Джордж Гершвин
|16:30
|2
|Land of the Gay Caballero
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|0:35
|3
|Someone to Watch Over Me
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|3:24
|4
|I've Got a Crush On You
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|0:43
|5
|Do, Do, Do
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|1:53
|6
|Mine
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic, Eric Cohen, Dick Hyman, Milt Hinton / Джордж Гершвин
|2:56
|7
|He Loves and She Loves
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|1:19
|8
|Bronco Busters
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|1:16
|9
|Oh, Lady Be Good
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|0:57
|10
|'S Wonderful
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|1:01
|11
|Love Is Here to Stay
|New York Philharmonic, Zubin Mehta, Brian Koonin, Eric Cohen, Dick Hyman, Lewis Eley, Milt Hinton / Джордж Гершвин
|2:44
|12
|Sweet and Low-Down
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|0:47
|13
|Blue, Blue, Blue
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|0:40
|14
|Embraceable You
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|1:46
|15
|He Loves and She Loves
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|1:18
|16
|Love Is Sweeping the Country/Land of the Gay Caballero
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|0:43
|17
|Strike Up the Band
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|0:37
|18
|But Not for Me
|Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин
|1:10