Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Манхэттен
Киноафиша Фильмы Манхэттен Музыка из фильма «Манхэттен» (1979)
Manhattan Манхэттен 1979 / США
7.4 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Манхэттен» (1979)

Вся информация о фильме
Manhattan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Manhattan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Gary Graffman, Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic, Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic, Eric Cohen, Dick Hyman, Milt Hinton, New York Philharmonic, Zubin Mehta, Brian Koonin, Eric Cohen, Dick Hyman, Lewis Eley, Milt Hinton
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rhapsody In Blue Gary Graffman / Джордж Гершвин 16:30
2 Land of the Gay Caballero Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 0:35
3 Someone to Watch Over Me Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 3:24
4 I've Got a Crush On You Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 0:43
5 Do, Do, Do Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 1:53
6 Mine Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic, Eric Cohen, Dick Hyman, Milt Hinton / Джордж Гершвин 2:56
7 He Loves and She Loves Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 1:19
8 Bronco Busters Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 1:16
9 Oh, Lady Be Good Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 0:57
10 'S Wonderful Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 1:01
11 Love Is Here to Stay New York Philharmonic, Zubin Mehta, Brian Koonin, Eric Cohen, Dick Hyman, Lewis Eley, Milt Hinton / Джордж Гершвин 2:44
12 Sweet and Low-Down Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 0:47
13 Blue, Blue, Blue Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 0:40
14 Embraceable You Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 1:46
15 He Loves and She Loves Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 1:18
16 Love Is Sweeping the Country/Land of the Gay Caballero Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 0:43
17 Strike Up the Band Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 0:37
18 But Not for Me Zubin Mehta, New York Philharmonic / Джордж Гершвин 1:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Манхэттен» (1979) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Манхэттен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши