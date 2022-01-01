|1
|Night At the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|2:38
|2
|Daley Devices
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|0:36
|3
|This Night Is Their Last
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|4:35
|4
|To Washington
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|0:37
|5
|Getting Past Security
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:49
|6
|Finding Jed and the Others
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|3:16
|7
|I Have Come Back To Life
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:04
|8
|The Tablet
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|3:25
|9
|I Smell Adventure
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|4:31
|10
|He Doesn't Have All Night
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:46
|11
|The Adventure Continues
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|3:25
|12
|Octavius Attacks
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:22
|13
|Entering the Air & Space Museum
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:32
|14
|Escape In Wright Flyer
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|3:29
|15
|Got the Combination
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|2:19
|16
|Gate To the Underworld
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:02
|17
|I Ride the Squirrel
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:25
|18
|On Your Toes
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:54
|19
|The Battle
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:44
|20
|Divide the House
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:28
|21
|Victory Is Ours
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|1:19
|22
|Goodbye
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|2:43
|23
|Museum Open Late
|Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri
|2:02