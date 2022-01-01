Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ночь в музее 2
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian Ночь в музее 2 2009 / США
Музыка из фильма «Ночь в музее 2» (2009)

Night At the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Night At the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Night At the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 2:38
2 Daley Devices Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 0:36
3 This Night Is Their Last Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 4:35
4 To Washington Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 0:37
5 Getting Past Security Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:49
6 Finding Jed and the Others Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 3:16
7 I Have Come Back To Life Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:04
8 The Tablet Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 3:25
9 I Smell Adventure Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 4:31
10 He Doesn't Have All Night Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:46
11 The Adventure Continues Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 3:25
12 Octavius Attacks Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:22
13 Entering the Air & Space Museum Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:32
14 Escape In Wright Flyer Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 3:29
15 Got the Combination Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 2:19
16 Gate To the Underworld Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:02
17 I Ride the Squirrel Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:25
18 On Your Toes Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:54
19 The Battle Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:44
20 Divide the House Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:28
21 Victory Is Ours Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 1:19
22 Goodbye Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 2:43
23 Museum Open Late Alan Silvestri, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alan Silvestri 2:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ночь в музее 2» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ночь в музее 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
