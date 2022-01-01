Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Неспящие в Сиэтле Неспящие в Сиэтле
Музыка из фильма «Неспящие в Сиэтле» (1993)
Sleepless In Seattle Неспящие в Сиэтле 1993 / США
6.8 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Неспящие в Сиэтле» (1993)

Sleepless In Seattle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sleepless In Seattle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Jimmy Durante, Louis Armstrong, Nat "King" Cole, Dr. John, Carly Simon, Gene Autry, Joe Cocker, Harry Connick, Jr., Tammy Wynette, Марк Шэймен, Céline Dion, Clive Griffin
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 As Time Goes By Jimmy Durante / Herman Hupfeld 2:26
2 A Kiss to Build a Dream On Louis Armstrong 3:00
3 Stardust Nat "King" Cole / Parish 3:13
4 Makin' Whoopie Dr. John / G. Kahn 4:07
5 In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning Carly Simon / David Mann 3:14
6 Back In the Saddle Again Gene Autry / R. Whitley 2:35
7 Bye Bye Blackbird Joe Cocker / R. Henderson 3:28
8 A Wink and a Smile Harry Connick, Jr. 2:46
9 Stand By Your Man Tammy Wynette 2:39
10 An Affair to Remember Марк Шэймен 2:30
11 Make Someone Happy Jimmy Durante / Jule Styne 1:51
12 When I Fall In Love Céline Dion, Clive Griffin / Edward Heyman 4:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Неспящие в Сиэтле» (1993) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Неспящие в Сиэтле» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
