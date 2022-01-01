|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|As Time Goes By
|Jimmy Durante / Herman Hupfeld
|2:26
|2
|A Kiss to Build a Dream On
|Louis Armstrong
|3:00
|3
|Stardust
|Nat "King" Cole / Parish
|3:13
|4
|Makin' Whoopie
|Dr. John / G. Kahn
|4:07
|5
|In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
|Carly Simon / David Mann
|3:14
|6
|Back In the Saddle Again
|Gene Autry / R. Whitley
|2:35
|7
|Bye Bye Blackbird
|Joe Cocker / R. Henderson
|3:28
|8
|A Wink and a Smile
|Harry Connick, Jr.
|2:46
|9
|Stand By Your Man
|Tammy Wynette
|2:39
|10
|An Affair to Remember
|Марк Шэймен
|2:30
|11
|Make Someone Happy
|Jimmy Durante / Jule Styne
|1:51
|12
|When I Fall In Love
|Céline Dion, Clive Griffin / Edward Heyman
|4:20