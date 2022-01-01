1 As Time Goes By Jimmy Durante / Herman Hupfeld 2:26

2 A Kiss to Build a Dream On Louis Armstrong 3:00

3 Stardust Nat "King" Cole / Parish 3:13

4 Makin' Whoopie Dr. John / G. Kahn 4:07

5 In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning Carly Simon / David Mann 3:14

6 Back In the Saddle Again Gene Autry / R. Whitley 2:35

7 Bye Bye Blackbird Joe Cocker / R. Henderson 3:28

8 A Wink and a Smile Harry Connick, Jr. 2:46

9 Stand By Your Man Tammy Wynette 2:39

10 An Affair to Remember Марк Шэймен 2:30

11 Make Someone Happy Jimmy Durante / Jule Styne 1:51