Киноафиша Фильмы Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз Музыка из фильма «Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз» (1984)
Beverly Hills Cop Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз 1984 / США
7.3 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз» (1984)

Beverly Hills Cop (Music From the Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Beverly Hills Cop (Music From the Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Patti LaBelle, Shalamar, Junior, Rockie Robbins, The Pointer Sisters, Glenn Frey, Дэнни Элфман, The System, Harold Faltermeyer
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 New Attitude (Remix) Patti LaBelle / Sharon Robinson 4:37
2 Don't Get Stopped In Beverly Hills Shalamar 4:17
3 Do You Really (Want My Love?) Junior / Junior Giscombe 3:44
4 Emergency Rockie Robbins 3:31
5 Neutron Dance The Pointer Sisters / Allee Willis 4:14
6 The Heat Is On Glenn Frey / Harold Faltermeyer 3:46
7 Gratitude Дэнни Элфман 5:06
8 Stir It Up Patti LaBelle / Danny Sembello 3:37
9 Rock 'n Roll Me Again The System 3:15
10 Axel F Harold Faltermeyer 3:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз» (1984) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
