|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|New Attitude (Remix)
|Patti LaBelle / Sharon Robinson
|4:37
|2
|Don't Get Stopped In Beverly Hills
|Shalamar
|4:17
|3
|Do You Really (Want My Love?)
|Junior / Junior Giscombe
|3:44
|4
|Emergency
|Rockie Robbins
|3:31
|5
|Neutron Dance
|The Pointer Sisters / Allee Willis
|4:14
|6
|The Heat Is On
|Glenn Frey / Harold Faltermeyer
|3:46
|7
|Gratitude
|Дэнни Элфман
|5:06
|8
|Stir It Up
|Patti LaBelle / Danny Sembello
|3:37
|9
|Rock 'n Roll Me Again
|The System
|3:15
|10
|Axel F
|Harold Faltermeyer
|3:05