|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Stay Gold
|Stevie Wonder / Carmine Coppola
|3:32
|2
|Fate Theme
|Carmine Coppola
|2:32
|3
|Country Suite
|Carmine Coppola
|5:00
|4
|Cherry Says Goodbye
|Carmine Coppola
|2:26
|5
|Incidental Music 1
|Carmine Coppola
|1:17
|6
|Fight in the Park
|Carmine Coppola
|3:28
|7
|Bob Is Dead
|Carmine Coppola
|3:35
|8
|Deserted Church Suite
|Carmine Coppola
|4:18
|9
|Sunrise
|Carmine Coppola
|2:59
|10
|Fire at the Church
|Carmine Coppola
|2:51
|11
|Incidental Music 2
|Carmine Coppola
|3:14
|12
|Rumble Variation / Dallas' Death
|Carmine Coppola
|4:58
|13
|Brothers Together
|Carmine Coppola
|2:28
|14
|Rumble
|Carmine Coppola
|4:39
|15
|Stay Gold (Alternate)
|Stevie Wonder / Carmine Coppola
|2:34
|16
|The Outside In
|Bill Hughes
|2:44
|17
|Stay Gold
|Bill Hughes / Stevie Wonder
|2:29