Изгои Изгои
Киноафиша Фильмы Изгои Музыка из фильма «Изгои» (1983)
The Outsiders Изгои 1983 / США
7.9 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Изгои» (1983)

The Outsiders (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Outsiders (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Stevie Wonder, Carmine Coppola, Bill Hughes
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Stay Gold Stevie Wonder / Carmine Coppola 3:32
2 Fate Theme Carmine Coppola 2:32
3 Country Suite Carmine Coppola 5:00
4 Cherry Says Goodbye Carmine Coppola 2:26
5 Incidental Music 1 Carmine Coppola 1:17
6 Fight in the Park Carmine Coppola 3:28
7 Bob Is Dead Carmine Coppola 3:35
8 Deserted Church Suite Carmine Coppola 4:18
9 Sunrise Carmine Coppola 2:59
10 Fire at the Church Carmine Coppola 2:51
11 Incidental Music 2 Carmine Coppola 3:14
12 Rumble Variation / Dallas' Death Carmine Coppola 4:58
13 Brothers Together Carmine Coppola 2:28
14 Rumble Carmine Coppola 4:39
15 Stay Gold (Alternate) Stevie Wonder / Carmine Coppola 2:34
16 The Outside In Bill Hughes 2:44
17 Stay Gold Bill Hughes / Stevie Wonder 2:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Изгои» (1983) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Изгои» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
