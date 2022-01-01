|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Cried Like a Silly Boy
|DeVotchKa
|3:26
|2
|Dance Hall Days
|Wang Chung / Costin
|3:59
|3
|Key West
|Nick Urata
|0:53
|4
|Jesus Has a Plan
|Nick Urata
|2:14
|5
|To Love Somebody
|Nina Simone / Jimmy Wisner
|2:40
|6
|Written in the Stars
|Nick Urata
|3:58
|7
|Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen
|Golden Gate Quartet / Orlandus Wilson
|3:15
|8
|Promise to Jimmy
|Nick Urata
|2:30
|9
|The Escape Artist
|Nick Urata
|4:35
|10
|The Last Time
|Nick Urata
|2:59
|11
|Steal Away
|Robbie Dupree / Dupuis
|3:31
|12
|Faking Death
|Nick Urata
|2:44
|13
|Le nozze di Figaro, K. 492, Act III: "Che soave zeffiretto"
|Chor der Deutschen Oper Berlin, Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin, Edith Mathis, Gundula Janowitz
|3:33