Я люблю тебя, Филлип Моррис Я люблю тебя, Филлип Моррис
Музыка из фильма «Я люблю тебя, Филлип Моррис» (2009)
I Love You Phillip Morris Я люблю тебя, Филлип Моррис 2009 / США
51 голос
Музыка из фильма «Я люблю тебя, Филлип Моррис» (2009)

I Love You Phillip Morris (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
I Love You Phillip Morris (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. DeVotchKa, Wang Chung, Nick Urata, Nina Simone, Golden Gate Quartet, Robbie Dupree, Chor der Deutschen Oper Berlin, Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin, Edith Mathis, Gundula Janowitz
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Cried Like a Silly Boy DeVotchKa 3:26
2 Dance Hall Days Wang Chung / Costin 3:59
3 Key West Nick Urata 0:53
4 Jesus Has a Plan Nick Urata 2:14
5 To Love Somebody Nina Simone / Jimmy Wisner 2:40
6 Written in the Stars Nick Urata 3:58
7 Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen Golden Gate Quartet / Orlandus Wilson 3:15
8 Promise to Jimmy Nick Urata 2:30
9 The Escape Artist Nick Urata 4:35
10 The Last Time Nick Urata 2:59
11 Steal Away Robbie Dupree / Dupuis 3:31
12 Faking Death Nick Urata 2:44
13 Le nozze di Figaro, K. 492, Act III: "Che soave zeffiretto" Chor der Deutschen Oper Berlin, Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin, Edith Mathis, Gundula Janowitz 3:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Я люблю тебя, Филлип Моррис» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Я люблю тебя, Филлип Моррис» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
