Ребенок Розмари Ребенок Розмари
Музыка из фильма «Ребенок Розмари» (1968)
Rosemary's Baby Ребенок Розмари 1968 / США
7.8 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Музыка из фильма «Ребенок Розмари» (1968)

Rosemary's Baby (Original Score)
Rosemary's Baby (Original Score) 25 композиций. Krzysztof Komeda, Миа Фэрроу, Krzysztof Komeda, Krzysztof Komeda, Urszula Dudziakj
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rosemary's Baby Main Theme: Vocal Krzysztof Komeda, Миа Фэрроу 2:33
2 Lullaby: Variation 2 Krzysztof Komeda 2:13
3 Lullaby: Variation 3 Krzysztof Komeda 1:01
4 The Coven, Pt. 1 Krzysztof Komeda 0:22
5 The Coven, Pt. 2 Krzysztof Komeda 4:04
6 Making Love in the Apartment Krzysztof Komeda 2:11
7 Lullaby: Variation 4 Krzysztof Komeda 1:02
8 Dream Krzysztof Komeda 2:01
9 Guy Watching TV Krzysztof Komeda 1:29
10 Expectancy Krzysztof Komeda 0:32
11 Lullaby: Variation 5 Krzysztof Komeda 1:14
12 The Coven, Pt. 3 Krzysztof Komeda 0:46
13 Happy News Krzysztof Komeda 1:06
14 The Coven, Pt. 4 Krzysztof Komeda 0:35
15 Panic Krzysztof Komeda 2:00
16 More Panic Krzysztof Komeda 1:39
17 Lullaby: Variation 6 Krzysztof Komeda 1:09
18 Through the Closet Krzysztof Komeda 0:34
19 Panic Again Krzysztof Komeda 1:26
20 Realization Krzysztof Komeda 1:53
21 What Have You Done to It's Eyes? Krzysztof Komeda 0:33
22 Main Title Reprise Krzysztof Komeda 2:23
23 Rosemary's Baby: Jazz Vocal Version Krzysztof Komeda, Urszula Dudziakj 5:55
24 Rosemary's Baby: Komeda Composing, Pt. 1 Krzysztof Komeda 2:17
25 Rosemary's Baby: Komeda Composing, Pt. 2 Krzysztof Komeda 4:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ребенок Розмари» (1968) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ребенок Розмари» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
