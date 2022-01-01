|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rosemary's Baby Main Theme: Vocal
|Krzysztof Komeda, Миа Фэрроу
|2:33
|2
|Lullaby: Variation 2
|Krzysztof Komeda
|2:13
|3
|Lullaby: Variation 3
|Krzysztof Komeda
|1:01
|4
|The Coven, Pt. 1
|Krzysztof Komeda
|0:22
|5
|The Coven, Pt. 2
|Krzysztof Komeda
|4:04
|6
|Making Love in the Apartment
|Krzysztof Komeda
|2:11
|7
|Lullaby: Variation 4
|Krzysztof Komeda
|1:02
|8
|Dream
|Krzysztof Komeda
|2:01
|9
|Guy Watching TV
|Krzysztof Komeda
|1:29
|10
|Expectancy
|Krzysztof Komeda
|0:32
|11
|Lullaby: Variation 5
|Krzysztof Komeda
|1:14
|12
|The Coven, Pt. 3
|Krzysztof Komeda
|0:46
|13
|Happy News
|Krzysztof Komeda
|1:06
|14
|The Coven, Pt. 4
|Krzysztof Komeda
|0:35
|15
|Panic
|Krzysztof Komeda
|2:00
|16
|More Panic
|Krzysztof Komeda
|1:39
|17
|Lullaby: Variation 6
|Krzysztof Komeda
|1:09
|18
|Through the Closet
|Krzysztof Komeda
|0:34
|19
|Panic Again
|Krzysztof Komeda
|1:26
|20
|Realization
|Krzysztof Komeda
|1:53
|21
|What Have You Done to It's Eyes?
|Krzysztof Komeda
|0:33
|22
|Main Title Reprise
|Krzysztof Komeda
|2:23
|23
|Rosemary's Baby: Jazz Vocal Version
|Krzysztof Komeda, Urszula Dudziakj
|5:55
|24
|Rosemary's Baby: Komeda Composing, Pt. 1
|Krzysztof Komeda
|2:17
|25
|Rosemary's Baby: Komeda Composing, Pt. 2
|Krzysztof Komeda
|4:08