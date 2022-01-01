Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Артур и месть Урдалака» (2009)
Arthur et la vengeance de Maltazard / Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard Артур и месть Урдалака 2009 / Франция
56 голосов
Музыка из мультфильма «Артур и месть Урдалака» (2009)

Arthur et la vengeance de Maltazard (Bande originale du film)
Arthur et la vengeance de Maltazard (Bande originale du film) 48 композиций. Eric Serra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Minimoys Awakening Eric Serra 1:22
2 Ride of the Valkyries Eric Serra 0:28
3 Nuts and Berries Eric Serra 1:11
4 Aspecta Eric Serra 0:57
5 The Bee Raid Eric Serra 0:54
6 Three Rites of Initiation Eric Serra 4:48
7 Houdi Bee Eric Serra 1:51
8 The Red Car Eric Serra 1:38
9 The Ants Train Station Eric Serra 2:03
10 The Hive and the Stone Eric Serra 1:54
11 Still My Home Eric Serra 1:01
12 Daddy and His Angel Eric Serra 0:46
13 Pack Your Bags Eric Serra 1:18
14 I'm Sorry Mum Eric Serra 0:47
15 The Spider Messenger Eric Serra 1:48
16 He Will Be Back Eric Serra 0:50
17 The Fine Pair Eric Serra 0:37
18 Alfred at the Gas Station Eric Serra 1:22
19 Wompsiga Eric Serra 4:29
20 Wassup Eric Serra 1:02
21 Ram Crash Eric Serra 0:46
22 Coxyflight Eric Serra 0:21
23 The Pickpocket Dutchess Eric Serra 0:53
24 Paradise Alley Eric Serra 1:46
25 Snow My Man Eric Serra 0:18
26 Andyormum Eric Serra 2:36
27 Get Lost Snow Eric Serra 2:14
28 The Rat Trap Principle Eric Serra 0:47
29 Not Just yet Home Eric Serra 1:42
30 Archibald and Armando Eric Serra 2:29
31 Cocoon Airport Eric Serra 0:56
32 Butterflight Eric Serra 1:10
33 The Spider and the Lollipop Eric Serra 0:45
34 Big Fat Red Eyes Eric Serra 1:15
35 Spideride Eric Serra 0:34
36 Our Guest Has Arrived Eric Serra 1:21
37 The King Is Home Eric Serra 1:43
38 Festino Eric Serra 1:06
39 Emancipation Is the Key Word Eric Serra 1:57
40 Gambetto Eric Serra 1:28
41 Sublime Eric Serra 2:08
42 The Pantry Hideout Eric Serra 3:03
43 Your Sleep Will Be Eternal Eric Serra 1:03
44 Heading to the Human's World Eric Serra 1:33
45 The Evil M Eric Serra 2:01
46 The Passage Is Broken Eric Serra 0:43
47 A Big Bag of Marshmallows Eric Serra 0:33
48 The Revenge of Maltazard Eric Serra 1:09
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Артур и месть Урдалака» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Артур и месть Урдалака» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
