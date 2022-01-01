|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Minimoys Awakening
|Eric Serra
|1:22
|2
|Ride of the Valkyries
|Eric Serra
|0:28
|3
|Nuts and Berries
|Eric Serra
|1:11
|4
|Aspecta
|Eric Serra
|0:57
|5
|The Bee Raid
|Eric Serra
|0:54
|6
|Three Rites of Initiation
|Eric Serra
|4:48
|7
|Houdi Bee
|Eric Serra
|1:51
|8
|The Red Car
|Eric Serra
|1:38
|9
|The Ants Train Station
|Eric Serra
|2:03
|10
|The Hive and the Stone
|Eric Serra
|1:54
|11
|Still My Home
|Eric Serra
|1:01
|12
|Daddy and His Angel
|Eric Serra
|0:46
|13
|Pack Your Bags
|Eric Serra
|1:18
|14
|I'm Sorry Mum
|Eric Serra
|0:47
|15
|The Spider Messenger
|Eric Serra
|1:48
|16
|He Will Be Back
|Eric Serra
|0:50
|17
|The Fine Pair
|Eric Serra
|0:37
|18
|Alfred at the Gas Station
|Eric Serra
|1:22
|19
|Wompsiga
|Eric Serra
|4:29
|20
|Wassup
|Eric Serra
|1:02
|21
|Ram Crash
|Eric Serra
|0:46
|22
|Coxyflight
|Eric Serra
|0:21
|23
|The Pickpocket Dutchess
|Eric Serra
|0:53
|24
|Paradise Alley
|Eric Serra
|1:46
|25
|Snow My Man
|Eric Serra
|0:18
|26
|Andyormum
|Eric Serra
|2:36
|27
|Get Lost Snow
|Eric Serra
|2:14
|28
|The Rat Trap Principle
|Eric Serra
|0:47
|29
|Not Just yet Home
|Eric Serra
|1:42
|30
|Archibald and Armando
|Eric Serra
|2:29
|31
|Cocoon Airport
|Eric Serra
|0:56
|32
|Butterflight
|Eric Serra
|1:10
|33
|The Spider and the Lollipop
|Eric Serra
|0:45
|34
|Big Fat Red Eyes
|Eric Serra
|1:15
|35
|Spideride
|Eric Serra
|0:34
|36
|Our Guest Has Arrived
|Eric Serra
|1:21
|37
|The King Is Home
|Eric Serra
|1:43
|38
|Festino
|Eric Serra
|1:06
|39
|Emancipation Is the Key Word
|Eric Serra
|1:57
|40
|Gambetto
|Eric Serra
|1:28
|41
|Sublime
|Eric Serra
|2:08
|42
|The Pantry Hideout
|Eric Serra
|3:03
|43
|Your Sleep Will Be Eternal
|Eric Serra
|1:03
|44
|Heading to the Human's World
|Eric Serra
|1:33
|45
|The Evil M
|Eric Serra
|2:01
|46
|The Passage Is Broken
|Eric Serra
|0:43
|47
|A Big Bag of Marshmallows
|Eric Serra
|0:33
|48
|The Revenge of Maltazard
|Eric Serra
|1:09