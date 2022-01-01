Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Индиана Джонс и Храм судьбы Музыка из фильма «Индиана Джонс и Храм судьбы» (1984)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Индиана Джонс и Храм судьбы 1984 / США
7.8 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Индиана Джонс и Храм судьбы» (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. John Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Anything Goes John Williams / Cole Porter 2:49
2 Indy Negotiates John Williams 3:58
3 The Nightclub Brawl John Williams 2:30
4 Fast Streets of Shanghai John Williams 3:38
5 Map / Out of Fuel John Williams 3:21
6 Slalom on Mt. Humol John Williams 2:24
7 Short Round's Theme John Williams 2:28
8 The Scroll / To Pankot Palace John Williams 4:24
9 Nocturnal Activities John Williams 5:53
10 Bug Tunnel / Death Trap John Williams 3:29
11 Approaching the Stones John Williams 2:39
12 Children in Chains John Williams 2:41
13 The Temple of Doom John Williams 2:58
14 Short Round Escapes John Williams 2:21
15 Saving Willie John Williams 3:34
16 Slave Children's Crusade John Williams 3:22
17 Short Round Helps John Williams 4:49
18 The Mine Car Chase John Williams 3:41
19 Water! John Williams 1:55
20 The Sword Trick John Williams 1:04
21 The Broken Bridge / British Relief John Williams 4:47
22 End Credits John Williams 6:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Индиана Джонс и Храм судьбы» (1984) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Индиана Джонс и Храм судьбы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
