|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Anything Goes
|John Williams / Cole Porter
|2:49
|2
|Indy Negotiates
|John Williams
|3:58
|3
|The Nightclub Brawl
|John Williams
|2:30
|4
|Fast Streets of Shanghai
|John Williams
|3:38
|5
|Map / Out of Fuel
|John Williams
|3:21
|6
|Slalom on Mt. Humol
|John Williams
|2:24
|7
|Short Round's Theme
|John Williams
|2:28
|8
|The Scroll / To Pankot Palace
|John Williams
|4:24
|9
|Nocturnal Activities
|John Williams
|5:53
|10
|Bug Tunnel / Death Trap
|John Williams
|3:29
|11
|Approaching the Stones
|John Williams
|2:39
|12
|Children in Chains
|John Williams
|2:41
|13
|The Temple of Doom
|John Williams
|2:58
|14
|Short Round Escapes
|John Williams
|2:21
|15
|Saving Willie
|John Williams
|3:34
|16
|Slave Children's Crusade
|John Williams
|3:22
|17
|Short Round Helps
|John Williams
|4:49
|18
|The Mine Car Chase
|John Williams
|3:41
|19
|Water!
|John Williams
|1:55
|20
|The Sword Trick
|John Williams
|1:04
|21
|The Broken Bridge / British Relief
|John Williams
|4:47
|22
|End Credits
|John Williams
|6:19