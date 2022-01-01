|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Don't You (Forget About Me)
|Simple Minds / Keith Forsey
|4:21
|2
|Waiting
|Elizabeth Daily / Keith Forsey
|4:38
|3
|Fire In the Twilight
|Wang Chung / Keith Forsey
|3:51
|4
|I'm the Dude
|Keith Forsey
|2:10
|5
|Heart Too Hot to Hold
|Jesse Johnson, Stephanie Spruill / Keith Forsey
|4:25
|6
|Dream Montage
|Keith Forsey / gary chang
|2:38
|7
|We Are Not Alone
|Karla DeVito / Робби Бенсон
|3:38
|8
|The Reggae
|Keith Forsey
|3:07
|9
|Didn't I Tell You
|Joyce Kennedy / Keith Forsey
|4:47
|10
|Love Theme
|Keith Forsey
|4:28