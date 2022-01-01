Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Клуб "Завтрак" Музыка из фильма «Клуб "Завтрак"» (1985)
The Breakfast Club Клуб "Завтрак" 1985 / США
Музыка из фильма «Клуб "Завтрак"» (1985)

The Breakfast Club (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Breakfast Club (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Simple Minds, Elizabeth Daily, Wang Chung, Keith Forsey, Jesse Johnson, Stephanie Spruill, Karla DeVito, Joyce Kennedy
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds / Keith Forsey 4:21
2 Waiting Elizabeth Daily / Keith Forsey 4:38
3 Fire In the Twilight Wang Chung / Keith Forsey 3:51
4 I'm the Dude Keith Forsey 2:10
5 Heart Too Hot to Hold Jesse Johnson, Stephanie Spruill / Keith Forsey 4:25
6 Dream Montage Keith Forsey / gary chang 2:38
7 We Are Not Alone Karla DeVito / Робби Бенсон 3:38
8 The Reggae Keith Forsey 3:07
9 Didn't I Tell You Joyce Kennedy / Keith Forsey 4:47
10 Love Theme Keith Forsey 4:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Клуб "Завтрак"» (1985) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Клуб "Завтрак"» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
