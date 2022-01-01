Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пропащие ребята
The Lost Boys Пропащие ребята 1987 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Пропащие ребята» (1987)

The Lost Boys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Lost Boys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Jimmy Barnes, INXS, Lou Gramm, Roger Daltrey, INXS, Echo & The Bunnymen, Gerard McMann, Eddie and the Tide, Tim Cappello, Mummy Calis, Томас Ньюман
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Good Times (With Jimmy Barnes) Jimmy Barnes, INXS / Harry Vanda 3:51
2 Lost In the Shadows (The Lost Boys) Lou Gramm 6:36
3 Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me Roger Daltrey / Elton John 6:12
4 Laying Down the Law INXS / Michael Hutchence 4:27
5 People Are Strange Echo & The Bunnymen / Robby Krieger 3:39
6 Cry Little Sister (Theme from "the Lost Boys") Gerard McMann 4:46
7 Power Play Eddie and the Tide / Phil Pickett 4:01
8 I Still Believe Tim Cappello / Michael Been 4:52
9 Beauty Has Her Way Mummy Calis / Paul Brook 3:59
10 To the Shock of Miss Louise Томас Ньюман 1:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пропащие ребята» (1987) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пропащие ребята» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
