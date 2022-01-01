1 Good Times (With Jimmy Barnes) Jimmy Barnes, INXS / Harry Vanda 3:51

2 Lost In the Shadows (The Lost Boys) Lou Gramm 6:36

3 Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me Roger Daltrey / Elton John 6:12

4 Laying Down the Law INXS / Michael Hutchence 4:27

5 People Are Strange Echo & The Bunnymen / Robby Krieger 3:39

6 Cry Little Sister (Theme from "the Lost Boys") Gerard McMann 4:46

7 Power Play Eddie and the Tide / Phil Pickett 4:01

8 I Still Believe Tim Cappello / Michael Been 4:52

9 Beauty Has Her Way Mummy Calis / Paul Brook 3:59