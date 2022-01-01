Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Кокон» (1985)
Cocoon Кокон 1985 / США
6.7 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Кокон» (1985)

Cocoon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Cocoon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. James Horner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Through the Window James Horner 2:59
2 The Lovemaking James Horner 4:24
3 The Chase James Horner 4:31
4 Rose's Death James Horner 2:14
5 The Boys Are Out James Horner 2:40
6 Returning To the Sea James Horner 4:18
7 Gravity (feat. Michael Sembello) James Horner 4:00
8 Discovered In the Poolhouse! James Horner 2:48
9 First Tears James Horner 1:52
10 Sad Goodbyes James Horner 2:15
11 The Ascension James Horner 6:02
12 Theme From Cocoon James Horner 6:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Кокон» (1985) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Кокон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
