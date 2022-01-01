1 Overture (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 3:25

2 Why Can't the English? Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe 2:34

3 Wouldn't It Be Loverly Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe 4:20

4 The Flowermarket (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 1:44

5 I'm an Ordinary Man Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe 4:42

6 With a Little Bit of Luck Stanley Holloway / Frederick Loewe 3:54

7 Just You Wait Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe 2:56

8 Servants' Chorus Chorus / Frederick Loewe 1:24

9 The Rain In Spain Rex Harrison, Marni Nixon, Wilfrid Hyde-White / Frederick Loewe 2:12

10 I Could Have Danced All Night Marni Nixon, Mona Washbourne / Frederick Loewe 3:55

11 Ascot Gavotte André Previn, Orchestra, Chorus / Frederick Loewe 3:06

12 Ascot Gavotte (Reprise) André Previn, Orchestra, Chorus / Frederick Loewe 0:39

13 On the Street Where You Live Bill Shirley / Frederick Loewe 2:56

14 Intermission (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 1:29

15 The Transylvanian March André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 1:18

16 The Embassy Waltz (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 2:07

17 You Did It Wilfrid Hyde-White, Rex Harrison, Mona Washbourne / Frederick Loewe 4:36

18 Just You Wait (Reprise) Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe 1:25

19 On the Street Where You Live (Reprise) Bill Shirley / Frederick Loewe 1:23

20 Show Me Marni Nixon, Bill Shirley / Frederick Loewe 2:11

21 The Flowermarket Marni Nixon, Chorus / Frederick Loewe 1:37

22 Get Me to the Church On Time Stanley Holloway, Chorus / Frederick Loewe 5:57

23 A Hymn to Him Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe 3:35

24 Without You Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe 2:45

25 I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe 5:58

26 End Titles (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 1:39