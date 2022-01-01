Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Моя прекрасная леди Моя прекрасная леди
Киноафиша Фильмы Моя прекрасная леди Музыка из фильма «Моя прекрасная леди» (1964)
My Fair Lady Моя прекрасная леди 1964 / США
7.0 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Моя прекрасная леди» (1964)

Вся информация о фильме
My Fair Lady (Original 1964 Motion Picture Soundtrack)
My Fair Lady (Original 1964 Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. André Previn, Orchestra, Rex Harrison, Marni Nixon, Stanley Holloway, Chorus, Rex Harrison, Marni Nixon, Wilfrid Hyde-White, Marni Nixon, Mona Washbourne, André Previn, Orchestra, Chorus, Bill Shirley, Wilfrid Hyde-White, Rex Harrison, Mona Washbourne, Marni Nixon, Bill Shirley, Marni Nixon, Chorus, Stanley Holloway, Chorus
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 3:25
2 Why Can't the English? Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe 2:34
3 Wouldn't It Be Loverly Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe 4:20
4 The Flowermarket (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 1:44
5 I'm an Ordinary Man Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe 4:42
6 With a Little Bit of Luck Stanley Holloway / Frederick Loewe 3:54
7 Just You Wait Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe 2:56
8 Servants' Chorus Chorus / Frederick Loewe 1:24
9 The Rain In Spain Rex Harrison, Marni Nixon, Wilfrid Hyde-White / Frederick Loewe 2:12
10 I Could Have Danced All Night Marni Nixon, Mona Washbourne / Frederick Loewe 3:55
11 Ascot Gavotte André Previn, Orchestra, Chorus / Frederick Loewe 3:06
12 Ascot Gavotte (Reprise) André Previn, Orchestra, Chorus / Frederick Loewe 0:39
13 On the Street Where You Live Bill Shirley / Frederick Loewe 2:56
14 Intermission (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 1:29
15 The Transylvanian March André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 1:18
16 The Embassy Waltz (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 2:07
17 You Did It Wilfrid Hyde-White, Rex Harrison, Mona Washbourne / Frederick Loewe 4:36
18 Just You Wait (Reprise) Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe 1:25
19 On the Street Where You Live (Reprise) Bill Shirley / Frederick Loewe 1:23
20 Show Me Marni Nixon, Bill Shirley / Frederick Loewe 2:11
21 The Flowermarket Marni Nixon, Chorus / Frederick Loewe 1:37
22 Get Me to the Church On Time Stanley Holloway, Chorus / Frederick Loewe 5:57
23 A Hymn to Him Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe 3:35
24 Without You Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe 2:45
25 I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe 5:58
26 End Titles (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 1:39
27 Exit Music (Instrumental) André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe 1:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Моя прекрасная леди» (1964) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Моя прекрасная леди» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Приложение киноафиши