|1
|Overture (Instrumental)
|André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe
|3:25
|2
|Why Can't the English?
|Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe
|2:34
|3
|Wouldn't It Be Loverly
|Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe
|4:20
|4
|The Flowermarket (Instrumental)
|André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe
|1:44
|5
|I'm an Ordinary Man
|Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe
|4:42
|6
|With a Little Bit of Luck
|Stanley Holloway / Frederick Loewe
|3:54
|7
|Just You Wait
|Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe
|2:56
|8
|Servants' Chorus
|Chorus / Frederick Loewe
|1:24
|9
|The Rain In Spain
|Rex Harrison, Marni Nixon, Wilfrid Hyde-White / Frederick Loewe
|2:12
|10
|I Could Have Danced All Night
|Marni Nixon, Mona Washbourne / Frederick Loewe
|3:55
|11
|Ascot Gavotte
|André Previn, Orchestra, Chorus / Frederick Loewe
|3:06
|12
|Ascot Gavotte (Reprise)
|André Previn, Orchestra, Chorus / Frederick Loewe
|0:39
|13
|On the Street Where You Live
|Bill Shirley / Frederick Loewe
|2:56
|14
|Intermission (Instrumental)
|André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe
|1:29
|15
|The Transylvanian March
|André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe
|1:18
|16
|The Embassy Waltz (Instrumental)
|André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe
|2:07
|17
|You Did It
|Wilfrid Hyde-White, Rex Harrison, Mona Washbourne / Frederick Loewe
|4:36
|18
|Just You Wait (Reprise)
|Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe
|1:25
|19
|On the Street Where You Live (Reprise)
|Bill Shirley / Frederick Loewe
|1:23
|20
|Show Me
|Marni Nixon, Bill Shirley / Frederick Loewe
|2:11
|21
|The Flowermarket
|Marni Nixon, Chorus / Frederick Loewe
|1:37
|22
|Get Me to the Church On Time
|Stanley Holloway, Chorus / Frederick Loewe
|5:57
|23
|A Hymn to Him
|Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe
|3:35
|24
|Without You
|Marni Nixon / Frederick Loewe
|2:45
|25
|I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face
|Rex Harrison / Frederick Loewe
|5:58
|26
|End Titles (Instrumental)
|André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe
|1:39
|27
|Exit Music (Instrumental)
|André Previn, Orchestra / Frederick Loewe
|1:15