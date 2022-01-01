|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Catch the Wind
|Donovan
|2:55
|2
|I Feel Like Dynamite
|King Floyd
|3:19
|3
|Mama Told Me (Not to Come)
|Lazlo Bane
|3:15
|4
|Supply and Demand
|Amos Lee
|3:21
|5
|Cha Cha
|Chelo
|3:15
|6
|Under the Waves
|Pete Droge
|3:12
|7
|Shining from Heaven
|Bob Sinclar
|6:20
|8
|Wounded
|Nik Kershaw
|4:22
|9
|Opening
|Jeff Cardoni
|1:58
|10
|Scrapbook
|Jeff Cardoni
|2:07
|11
|Bo Leaves
|Jeff Cardoni
|0:48
|12
|Driving to Bryce
|Jeff Cardoni
|1:16
|13
|Bryce Ashes
|Jeff Cardoni
|2:10
|14
|One More Stop
|Jeff Cardoni
|1:02
|15
|Finale
|Jeff Cardoni
|1:52