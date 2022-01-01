Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Бонневиль
Bonneville Бонневиль 2006 / США
Музыка из фильма «Бонневиль» (2006)

Bonneville (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bonneville (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Donovan, King Floyd, Lazlo Bane, Amos Lee, Chelo, Pete Droge, Bob Sinclar, Nik Kershaw, Jeff Cardoni
1 Catch the Wind Donovan 2:55
2 I Feel Like Dynamite King Floyd 3:19
3 Mama Told Me (Not to Come) Lazlo Bane 3:15
4 Supply and Demand Amos Lee 3:21
5 Cha Cha Chelo 3:15
6 Under the Waves Pete Droge 3:12
7 Shining from Heaven Bob Sinclar 6:20
8 Wounded Nik Kershaw 4:22
9 Opening Jeff Cardoni 1:58
10 Scrapbook Jeff Cardoni 2:07
11 Bo Leaves Jeff Cardoni 0:48
12 Driving to Bryce Jeff Cardoni 1:16
13 Bryce Ashes Jeff Cardoni 2:10
14 One More Stop Jeff Cardoni 1:02
15 Finale Jeff Cardoni 1:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бонневиль» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бонневиль» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
