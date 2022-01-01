Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Король Лев Музыка из мультфильма «Король Лев» (1994)
The Lion King Король Лев 1994 / США
9.0 Оцените
193 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 8.5
Музыка из мультфильма «Король Лев» (1994)

The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Edition]
The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Edition] 14 композиций. Lebo M, Carmen Twillie, Jason Weaver, Rowan Atkinson, Laura Williams, Джим Каммингс, Джереми Айронс, Вупи Голдберг, Чич Марин, Joseph Williams, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Jason Weaver, Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Kristle Edwards, , Джеймс Эрл Джонс, Evan Saucedo, Hans Zimmer, Lebo M, Hans Zimmer, Elton John
The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Carmen Twillie, Lebo M, Jason Weaver, Rowan Atkinson, Laura Williams, Джереми Айронс, Вупи Голдберг, Чич Марин, Джим Каммингс, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Jason Weaver, Joseph Williams, Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Kristle Edwards, Hans Zimmer, Lebo M, Hans Zimmer, Elton John
The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japan Release Version)
The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japan Release Version) 11 композиций. Yukari Miyasono, Tatsuya Nakazaki, 山本潤子, Hideyuki Umezu, Haruhiko Joh, Ben Hiura, Tomie Kataoka, 三ツ矢雄二, Atom Kobayashi, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Tatsuya Nakazaki, 三ツ矢雄二, Yukiko Yamashita, Riko Hanamura, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Atom Kobayashi, Hans Zimmer, Lebo M, Hans Zimmer, Elton John
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Circle of Life Lebo M, Carmen Twillie / Tim Rice 3:59
2 I Just Can't Wait To Be King Jason Weaver, Rowan Atkinson, Laura Williams / Tim Rice 2:51
3 Be Prepared Джим Каммингс, Джереми Айронс, Вупи Голдберг, Чич Марин / Tim Rice 3:40
4 Hakuna Matata Joseph Williams, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Jason Weaver / Tim Rice 3:34
5 Can You Feel the Love Tonight Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Kristle Edwards / Tim Rice 2:58
6 The Morning Report , Джеймс Эрл Джонс, Evan Saucedo / Tim Rice 1:37
7 This Land Hans Zimmer, Lebo M / Hans Zimmer 2:56
8 ...To Die For Hans Zimmer 4:18
9 Under the Stars Hans Zimmer, Lebo M / Lebo M 3:45
10 King of Pride Rock Hans Zimmer, Lebo M / Hans Zimmer 5:59
11 Circle of Life Elton John / Tim Rice 4:52
12 I Just Can't Wait To Be King Elton John / Tim Rice 3:37
13 Can You Feel the Love Tonight (End Title) [End Title] Elton John / Tim Rice 4:02
14 Can You Feel the Love Tonight (Remix) [Remix] Elton John / Tim Rice 4:09
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Король Лев» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Король Лев» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
