|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Circle of Life
|Lebo M, Carmen Twillie / Tim Rice
|3:59
|2
|I Just Can't Wait To Be King
|Jason Weaver, Rowan Atkinson, Laura Williams / Tim Rice
|2:51
|3
|Be Prepared
|Джим Каммингс, Джереми Айронс, Вупи Голдберг, Чич Марин / Tim Rice
|3:40
|4
|Hakuna Matata
|Joseph Williams, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Jason Weaver / Tim Rice
|3:34
|5
|Can You Feel the Love Tonight
|Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Kristle Edwards / Tim Rice
|2:58
|6
|The Morning Report
|, Джеймс Эрл Джонс, Evan Saucedo / Tim Rice
|1:37
|7
|This Land
|Hans Zimmer, Lebo M / Hans Zimmer
|2:56
|8
|...To Die For
|Hans Zimmer
|4:18
|9
|Under the Stars
|Hans Zimmer, Lebo M / Lebo M
|3:45
|10
|King of Pride Rock
|Hans Zimmer, Lebo M / Hans Zimmer
|5:59
|11
|Circle of Life
|Elton John / Tim Rice
|4:52
|12
|I Just Can't Wait To Be King
|Elton John / Tim Rice
|3:37
|13
|Can You Feel the Love Tonight (End Title) [End Title]
|Elton John / Tim Rice
|4:02
|14
|Can You Feel the Love Tonight (Remix) [Remix]
|Elton John / Tim Rice
|4:09