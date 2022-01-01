1 Circle of Life Lebo M, Carmen Twillie / Tim Rice 3:59

2 I Just Can't Wait To Be King Jason Weaver, Rowan Atkinson, Laura Williams / Tim Rice 2:51

3 Be Prepared Джим Каммингс, Джереми Айронс, Вупи Голдберг, Чич Марин / Tim Rice 3:40

4 Hakuna Matata Joseph Williams, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Jason Weaver / Tim Rice 3:34

5 Can You Feel the Love Tonight Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Натан Лейн, Эрни Сабелла, Kristle Edwards / Tim Rice 2:58

6 The Morning Report , Джеймс Эрл Джонс, Evan Saucedo / Tim Rice 1:37

7 This Land Hans Zimmer, Lebo M / Hans Zimmer 2:56

8 ...To Die For Hans Zimmer 4:18

9 Under the Stars Hans Zimmer, Lebo M / Lebo M 3:45

10 King of Pride Rock Hans Zimmer, Lebo M / Hans Zimmer 5:59

11 Circle of Life Elton John / Tim Rice 4:52

12 I Just Can't Wait To Be King Elton John / Tim Rice 3:37

13 Can You Feel the Love Tonight (End Title) [End Title] Elton John / Tim Rice 4:02