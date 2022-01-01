1 All Shook Up Билли Джоэл / Elvis Presley 2:09

2 Wear My Ring Around Your Neck Ricky Van Shelton 2:11

3 Love Me Tender Amy Grant / Elvis Presley 3:50

4 Burning Love Travis Tritt / Dennis Linde 3:34

5 Heartbreak Hotel Билли Джоэл / Elvis Presley 3:20

6 Are You Lonesome Tonight? Bryan Ferry 4:59

7 Suspicious Minds Dwight Yoakam / Mark James 3:50

8 (You're the) Devil In Disguise Trisha Yearwood 2:37

9 Hound Dog Jeff Beck, Jed Leiber / Mike Stoller 2:12

10 That's All Right Vince Gill / Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup 2:43

11 Jailhouse Rock John Mellencamp / Mike Stoller 3:36

12 Blue Hawaii Willie Nelson / Leo Robin 2:36