Медовый месяц в Лас-Вегасе
Киноафиша Фильмы Медовый месяц в Лас-Вегасе Музыка из фильма «Медовый месяц в Лас-Вегасе» (1992)
Honeymoon in Vegas Медовый месяц в Лас-Вегасе 1992 / США
6.8 Оцените
13 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Медовый месяц в Лас-Вегасе» (1992)

Honeymoon In Vegas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Honeymoon In Vegas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Билли Джоэл, Ricky Van Shelton, Amy Grant, Travis Tritt, Bryan Ferry, Dwight Yoakam, Trisha Yearwood, Jeff Beck, Jed Leiber, Vince Gill, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, Bono
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 All Shook Up Билли Джоэл / Elvis Presley 2:09
2 Wear My Ring Around Your Neck Ricky Van Shelton 2:11
3 Love Me Tender Amy Grant / Elvis Presley 3:50
4 Burning Love Travis Tritt / Dennis Linde 3:34
5 Heartbreak Hotel Билли Джоэл / Elvis Presley 3:20
6 Are You Lonesome Tonight? Bryan Ferry 4:59
7 Suspicious Minds Dwight Yoakam / Mark James 3:50
8 (You're the) Devil In Disguise Trisha Yearwood 2:37
9 Hound Dog Jeff Beck, Jed Leiber / Mike Stoller 2:12
10 That's All Right Vince Gill / Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup 2:43
11 Jailhouse Rock John Mellencamp / Mike Stoller 3:36
12 Blue Hawaii Willie Nelson / Leo Robin 2:36
13 Can't Help Falling In Love Bono / Luigi Creatore 2:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Медовый месяц в Лас-Вегасе» (1992) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Медовый месяц в Лас-Вегасе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
