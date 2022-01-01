|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|All Shook Up
|Билли Джоэл / Elvis Presley
|2:09
|2
|Wear My Ring Around Your Neck
|Ricky Van Shelton
|2:11
|3
|Love Me Tender
|Amy Grant / Elvis Presley
|3:50
|4
|Burning Love
|Travis Tritt / Dennis Linde
|3:34
|5
|Heartbreak Hotel
|Билли Джоэл / Elvis Presley
|3:20
|6
|Are You Lonesome Tonight?
|Bryan Ferry
|4:59
|7
|Suspicious Minds
|Dwight Yoakam / Mark James
|3:50
|8
|(You're the) Devil In Disguise
|Trisha Yearwood
|2:37
|9
|Hound Dog
|Jeff Beck, Jed Leiber / Mike Stoller
|2:12
|10
|That's All Right
|Vince Gill / Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup
|2:43
|11
|Jailhouse Rock
|John Mellencamp / Mike Stoller
|3:36
|12
|Blue Hawaii
|Willie Nelson / Leo Robin
|2:36
|13
|Can't Help Falling In Love
|Bono / Luigi Creatore
|2:04