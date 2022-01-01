Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Мгновения жизни Мгновения жизни
Киноафиша Фильмы Мгновения жизни Музыка из фильма «Мгновения жизни» (2007)
Life Before Her Eyes Мгновения жизни 2007 / США
7.5 Оцените
10 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Мгновения жизни» (2007)

Вся информация о фильме
The Life Before Her Eyes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Life Before Her Eyes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. James Horner
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 An Ordinary Day James Horner 3:54
2 Diana - a Future to Be... James Horner 4:56
3 Becoming Close Friends James Horner 3:33
4 All the Memories from an Old Photo Album James Horner 4:06
5 The Gift of a Necklace James Horner 4:00
6 "Choose! Time to Decide" James Horner 3:31
7 Diana Gets Hit By a Car James Horner 3:46
8 Two Lives Slowly Converging James Horner 4:36
9 Diana's Young Conscience Is Finally Formed James Horner 3:44
10 The Memorial James Horner 2:32
11 Two Worlds; the Past and the Future James Horner 2:51
12 Young Diana's Future - a Future That Could Have Been… James Horner 12:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мгновения жизни» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мгновения жизни» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Приложение киноафиши