1 An Ordinary Day James Horner 3:54

2 Diana - a Future to Be... James Horner 4:56

3 Becoming Close Friends James Horner 3:33

4 All the Memories from an Old Photo Album James Horner 4:06

5 The Gift of a Necklace James Horner 4:00

6 "Choose! Time to Decide" James Horner 3:31

7 Diana Gets Hit By a Car James Horner 3:46

8 Two Lives Slowly Converging James Horner 4:36

9 Diana's Young Conscience Is Finally Formed James Horner 3:44

10 The Memorial James Horner 2:32

11 Two Worlds; the Past and the Future James Horner 2:51