Незаконченная жизнь
An Unfinished Life Незаконченная жизнь 2005 / Германия / США
7.2 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Незаконченная жизнь» (2005)

An Unfinished Life (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
An Unfinished Life (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 3:27
2 The Bear Is Back Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:39
3 Photos of Dad Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 0:50
4 Einar's Bike Ride Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:20
5 Visiting Griffin / A Lonely Evening Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 2:09
6 Honey Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 0:48
7 Mitch Visits the Bear Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:29
8 Leaving Gary Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 2:37
9 Jean's Arrival Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:24
10 Driving With Crane Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:14
11 Ride To the Gravesite Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:35
12 Lost In Thought Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:10
13 The Night Griffin Died Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 2:24
14 Trying To Forgive Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 0:56
15 Driving Lesson Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:06
16 Einar Takes Action Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:24
17 Breaking and Entering Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 2:28
18 At the Hospital / Forgiveness Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:15
19 Gary On the Bus Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 0:36
20 Einar's Story Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 0:50
21 Sneaking Out Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:12
22 A Long Awaited Freedom Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 1:24
23 Mitch's Dream / End Title Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie 2:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Незаконченная жизнь» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Незаконченная жизнь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
