|1
|Main Title
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|3:27
|2
|The Bear Is Back
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:39
|3
|Photos of Dad
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|0:50
|4
|Einar's Bike Ride
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:20
|5
|Visiting Griffin / A Lonely Evening
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|2:09
|6
|Honey
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|0:48
|7
|Mitch Visits the Bear
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:29
|8
|Leaving Gary
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|2:37
|9
|Jean's Arrival
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:24
|10
|Driving With Crane
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:14
|11
|Ride To the Gravesite
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:35
|12
|Lost In Thought
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:10
|13
|The Night Griffin Died
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|2:24
|14
|Trying To Forgive
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|0:56
|15
|Driving Lesson
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:06
|16
|Einar Takes Action
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:24
|17
|Breaking and Entering
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|2:28
|18
|At the Hospital / Forgiveness
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:15
|19
|Gary On the Bus
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|0:36
|20
|Einar's Story
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|0:50
|21
|Sneaking Out
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:12
|22
|A Long Awaited Freedom
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|1:24
|23
|Mitch's Dream / End Title
|Deborah Lurie, Joey Newman, Hollywood Studio Symphony / Deborah Lurie
|2:25