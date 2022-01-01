|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Clint Eastwood
|1:58
|2
|Ride To School
|Clint Eastwood
|1:24
|3
|Mom's On Call / Late To Trolley
|Clint Eastwood
|1:39
|4
|Looking For Walter / Waiting For Police
|Clint Eastwood
|1:41
|5
|Where Do You Live / Who Are You
|Clint Eastwood
|2:34
|6
|I Want My Son Back
|Clint Eastwood
|1:53
|7
|Arrive At Ranch / Looking For Sanford
|Clint Eastwood
|2:13
|8
|People Can't Change
|Clint Eastwood
|1:41
|9
|We Killed Some Kids
|Clint Eastwood
|6:18
|10
|I Won't Sign It
|Clint Eastwood
|2:45
|11
|Sanford Digs
|Clint Eastwood
|2:52
|12
|Room 18
|Clint Eastwood
|0:56
|13
|What Is Happening / Trial Montage
|Clint Eastwood
|1:46
|14
|Davey Tells Story
|Clint Eastwood
|4:38
|15
|I Want To Go Home
|Clint Eastwood
|1:02
|16
|End Title
|Clint Eastwood
|6:17