Подмена
The Changeling Подмена 2008 / США
7.5
97 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Подмена» (2008)

Changeling (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Changeling (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Clint Eastwood
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Clint Eastwood 1:58
2 Ride To School Clint Eastwood 1:24
3 Mom's On Call / Late To Trolley Clint Eastwood 1:39
4 Looking For Walter / Waiting For Police Clint Eastwood 1:41
5 Where Do You Live / Who Are You Clint Eastwood 2:34
6 I Want My Son Back Clint Eastwood 1:53
7 Arrive At Ranch / Looking For Sanford Clint Eastwood 2:13
8 People Can't Change Clint Eastwood 1:41
9 We Killed Some Kids Clint Eastwood 6:18
10 I Won't Sign It Clint Eastwood 2:45
11 Sanford Digs Clint Eastwood 2:52
12 Room 18 Clint Eastwood 0:56
13 What Is Happening / Trial Montage Clint Eastwood 1:46
14 Davey Tells Story Clint Eastwood 4:38
15 I Want To Go Home Clint Eastwood 1:02
16 End Title Clint Eastwood 6:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Подмена» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Подмена» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
