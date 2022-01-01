|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Photos
|Stewart Copeland
|1:40
|2
|Bad Sex
|Stewart Copeland
|1:11
|3
|Rosie to the Race
|Stewart Copeland
|1:26
|4
|Place Bets
|Stewart Copeland
|0:57
|5
|The Kiss-The Race
|Stewart Copeland
|1:35
|6
|Breeding
|Stewart Copeland
|1:01
|7
|Vinnie Walks : Simms Talks
|Stewart Copeland
|2:16
|8
|Carter Walks to Bar
|Stewart Copeland
|0:55
|9
|Cross Dressing
|Stewart Copeland
|1:32
|10
|Vinnie Arrives Party
|Stewart Copeland
|0:49
|11
|Rush to LA
|Stewart Copeland
|3:14
|12
|Horse Scams
|Stewart Copeland
|1:31
|13
|Vin Waits : Rose Elopes
|Stewart Copeland
|1:24
|14
|Goodbye Simpatico
|Stewart Copeland
|1:18
|15
|Rosie Rides
|Stewart Copeland
|0:58
|16
|Shoot Simpatico
|Stewart Copeland
|1:07
|17
|Buddy Fire
|Stewart Copeland
|1:41
|18
|Free of It All
|Stewart Copeland
|4:08
|19
|Games People Play
|Stewart Copeland
|2:39