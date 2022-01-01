|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|King Kong
|James Newton Howard
|1:10
|2
|A Fateful Meeting
|James Newton Howard
|4:16
|3
|Defeat Is Always Momentary
|James Newton Howard
|2:49
|4
|It's In the Subtext
|James Newton Howard
|3:20
|5
|Two Grand
|James Newton Howard
|2:35
|6
|The Venture Departs
|James Newton Howard
|4:03
|7
|Last Blank Space On the Map
|James Newton Howard
|4:44
|8
|It's Deserted
|James Newton Howard
|7:09
|9
|Something Monstrous... Neither Beast Nor Man
|James Newton Howard
|2:38
|10
|Head Towards the Animals
|James Newton Howard
|2:48
|11
|Beautiful
|James Newton Howard
|4:09
|12
|Tooth and Claw
|James Newton Howard
|6:18
|13
|That's All There Is...
|James Newton Howard
|3:26
|14
|Captured
|James Newton Howard
|2:26
|15
|Central Park
|James Newton Howard
|4:36
|16
|The Empire State Building
|James Newton Howard
|2:37
|17
|Beauty Killed the Beast I
|James Newton Howard
|2:00
|18
|Beauty Killed the Beast II
|James Newton Howard
|2:23
|19
|Beauty Killed the Beast III
|James Newton Howard
|2:15
|20
|Beauty Killed the Beast IV
|James Newton Howard
|4:46
|21
|Beauty Killed he Beast V
|James Newton Howard
|4:14