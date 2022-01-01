Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Кинг Конг Кинг Конг
Киноафиша Фильмы Кинг Конг Музыка из фильма «Кинг Конг» (2005)
King Kong Кинг Конг 2005 / США
7.8 Оцените
61 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Кинг Конг» (2005)

Вся информация о фильме
King Kong (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
King Kong (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. James Newton Howard
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 King Kong James Newton Howard 1:10
2 A Fateful Meeting James Newton Howard 4:16
3 Defeat Is Always Momentary James Newton Howard 2:49
4 It's In the Subtext James Newton Howard 3:20
5 Two Grand James Newton Howard 2:35
6 The Venture Departs James Newton Howard 4:03
7 Last Blank Space On the Map James Newton Howard 4:44
8 It's Deserted James Newton Howard 7:09
9 Something Monstrous... Neither Beast Nor Man James Newton Howard 2:38
10 Head Towards the Animals James Newton Howard 2:48
11 Beautiful James Newton Howard 4:09
12 Tooth and Claw James Newton Howard 6:18
13 That's All There Is... James Newton Howard 3:26
14 Captured James Newton Howard 2:26
15 Central Park James Newton Howard 4:36
16 The Empire State Building James Newton Howard 2:37
17 Beauty Killed the Beast I James Newton Howard 2:00
18 Beauty Killed the Beast II James Newton Howard 2:23
19 Beauty Killed the Beast III James Newton Howard 2:15
20 Beauty Killed the Beast IV James Newton Howard 4:46
21 Beauty Killed he Beast V James Newton Howard 4:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Кинг Конг» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Кинг Конг» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши