Doom Doom 2005 / Германия / США / Великобритания / Чехия
7.1 Оцените
30 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.2
Музыка из фильма «Doom» (2005)

Doom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Doom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Clint Mansell, Nine Inch Nails
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 C24 Clint Mansell 0:43
2 Doom Clint Mansell 3:15
3 Olduvai / Facing Demons Clint Mansell 3:47
4 Searching... Clint Mansell 3:40
5 Sibling Rivalry Clint Mansell 2:25
6 The Lab Clint Mansell 4:39
7 Taking Control Clint Mansell 1:53
8 Mac Attack! Clint Mansell 2:17
9 Resurrection Clint Mansell 1:55
10 Bfg! Clint Mansell 1:09
11 Destroyed Clint Mansell 2:30
12 Infirmiary Clint Mansell 3:26
13 Experiment: Stahl Clint Mansell 2:47
14 Containment Breach Clint Mansell 1:53
15 Superhumans and Monsters Clint Mansell 2:14
16 "Kill 'Em All... Clint Mansell 2:20
17 ...Let God Sort 'Em Out" Clint Mansell 2:08
18 Mass Onslaught Clint Mansell 2:21
19 First Person Shooter Clint Mansell 4:47
20 Semper Fi Clint Mansell 2:51
21 Go To Hell Clint Mansell 4:12
22 You Know What You Are? (Clint Mansell Remix) Nine Inch Nails / Clint Mansell 3:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Doom» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Doom» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
