|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|C24
|Clint Mansell
|0:43
|2
|Doom
|Clint Mansell
|3:15
|3
|Olduvai / Facing Demons
|Clint Mansell
|3:47
|4
|Searching...
|Clint Mansell
|3:40
|5
|Sibling Rivalry
|Clint Mansell
|2:25
|6
|The Lab
|Clint Mansell
|4:39
|7
|Taking Control
|Clint Mansell
|1:53
|8
|Mac Attack!
|Clint Mansell
|2:17
|9
|Resurrection
|Clint Mansell
|1:55
|10
|Bfg!
|Clint Mansell
|1:09
|11
|Destroyed
|Clint Mansell
|2:30
|12
|Infirmiary
|Clint Mansell
|3:26
|13
|Experiment: Stahl
|Clint Mansell
|2:47
|14
|Containment Breach
|Clint Mansell
|1:53
|15
|Superhumans and Monsters
|Clint Mansell
|2:14
|16
|"Kill 'Em All...
|Clint Mansell
|2:20
|17
|...Let God Sort 'Em Out"
|Clint Mansell
|2:08
|18
|Mass Onslaught
|Clint Mansell
|2:21
|19
|First Person Shooter
|Clint Mansell
|4:47
|20
|Semper Fi
|Clint Mansell
|2:51
|21
|Go To Hell
|Clint Mansell
|4:12
|22
|You Know What You Are? (Clint Mansell Remix)
|Nine Inch Nails / Clint Mansell
|3:12