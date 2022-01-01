Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Legend of Zorro Легенда Зорро 2005 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Легенда Зорро» (2005)

Legend of Zorro (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Legend of Zorro (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. James Horner
1 Collecting The Ballots James Horner 3:25
2 Stolen Votes James Horner 6:31
3 To the Governor's ... And Then Elena James Horner 4:05
4 "This Is Who I Am" James Horner 3:06
5 Classroom Justice James Horner 1:51
6 The Cortez Ranch James Horner 6:35
7 A Proposal With Pearls / Perilous Times James Horner 3:58
8 Joaquin's Capture and Zorro's Rescue James Horner 5:00
9 Jailbreak / Reunited James Horner 5:37
10 A Dinner of Pigeon / Setting the Explosives James Horner 5:05
11 Mad Dash / Zorro Unmasked James Horner 3:21
12 Just One Drop of Nitro James Horner 2:41
13 The Train James Horner 11:12
14 Statehood Proclaimed James Horner 5:01
15 "My Family Is My Life ..." James Horner 8:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Легенда Зорро» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Легенда Зорро» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
