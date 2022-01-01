1 A Life of Illusion Joe Walsh 3:32

2 Ain't No Mountain High Enough Michael McDonald 2:52

3 Virgin Man Smokey Robinson 5:12

4 Heat of the Moment Asia 3:53

5 Just Got Lucky JoBoxers 3:47

6 I Got Ants In My Pants (And I Want to Dance) James Brown 2:54

7 I'm Every Woman Chaka Khan 4:10

8 Hello Лайонел Ричи 4:10

9 Sharing the Night Together Dr. Hook 2:58

10 I Ran (So Far Away) A Flock of Seagulls 3:44

11 Theme from Greatest American Hero (Believe It or Not) Joey Scarbury 3:15

12 Never Surrender Corey Hart 4:59