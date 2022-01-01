|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Life of Illusion
|Joe Walsh
|3:32
|2
|Ain't No Mountain High Enough
|Michael McDonald
|2:52
|3
|Virgin Man
|Smokey Robinson
|5:12
|4
|Heat of the Moment
|Asia
|3:53
|5
|Just Got Lucky
|JoBoxers
|3:47
|6
|I Got Ants In My Pants (And I Want to Dance)
|James Brown
|2:54
|7
|I'm Every Woman
|Chaka Khan
|4:10
|8
|Hello
|Лайонел Ричи
|4:10
|9
|Sharing the Night Together
|Dr. Hook
|2:58
|10
|I Ran (So Far Away)
|A Flock of Seagulls
|3:44
|11
|Theme from Greatest American Hero (Believe It or Not)
|Joey Scarbury
|3:15
|12
|Never Surrender
|Corey Hart
|4:59
|13
|The Search Is Over
|Survivor
|4:15