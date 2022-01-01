|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Beautiful Stranger
|Madonna / William Orbit
|4:22
|2
|My Generation
|The Who
|3:25
|3
|Draggin' the Line
|R.E.M. / Tommy James
|4:27
|4
|American Woman
|Lenny Kravitz / Randy Bachman
|4:20
|5
|Word Up
|Melanie G / Tomi Jenkins
|3:40
|6
|Just the Two of Us (Dr. Evil Mix)
|Dr. Evil
|1:45
|7
|Espionage
|Green Day / Tré Cool
|3:23
|8
|Time of the Season (with Scott Weiland)
|Big Blue Missile / Rod Argent
|3:25
|9
|Buggin' (Remix)
|The Flaming Lips / Wayne Coyne
|3:16
|10
|Alright
|The Lucy Nation / Anna Nyström
|3:59
|11
|I'll Never Fall In Love Again
|Elvis Costello, Burt Bacharach / Hal David
|3:20
|12
|Soul Bossa Nova (Dim's Space-A-Nova)
|Quincy Jones and His Orchestra / Куинси Джонс
|3:07