Остин Пауэрс: Шпион, который меня соблазнил Остин Пауэрс: Шпион, который меня соблазнил
Музыка из фильма «Остин Пауэрс: Шпион, который меня соблазнил» (1999)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Остин Пауэрс: Шпион, который меня соблазнил 1999 / США
8.9 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Остин Пауэрс: Шпион, который меня соблазнил» (1999)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (Music from the Motion Picture)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (Music from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Madonna, The Who, R.E.M., Lenny Kravitz, Melanie G, Dr. Evil, Green Day, Big Blue Missile, The Flaming Lips, The Lucy Nation, Elvis Costello, Burt Bacharach, Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Beautiful Stranger Madonna / William Orbit 4:22
2 My Generation The Who 3:25
3 Draggin' the Line R.E.M. / Tommy James 4:27
4 American Woman Lenny Kravitz / Randy Bachman 4:20
5 Word Up Melanie G / Tomi Jenkins 3:40
6 Just the Two of Us (Dr. Evil Mix) Dr. Evil 1:45
7 Espionage Green Day / Tré Cool 3:23
8 Time of the Season (with Scott Weiland) Big Blue Missile / Rod Argent 3:25
9 Buggin' (Remix) The Flaming Lips / Wayne Coyne 3:16
10 Alright The Lucy Nation / Anna Nyström 3:59
11 I'll Never Fall In Love Again Elvis Costello, Burt Bacharach / Hal David 3:20
12 Soul Bossa Nova (Dim's Space-A-Nova) Quincy Jones and His Orchestra / Куинси Джонс 3:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Остин Пауэрс: Шпион, который меня соблазнил» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Остин Пауэрс: Шпион, который меня соблазнил» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
