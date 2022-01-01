Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
В постели с врагом В постели с врагом
Sleeping With The Enemy В постели с врагом 1991 / США
Музыка из фильма «В постели с врагом» (1991)

Sleeping With the Enemy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sleeping With the Enemy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Jerry Goldsmith, Van Morrison
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Morning On the Beach Jerry Goldsmith 2:30
2 The Funeral Jerry Goldsmith 3:22
3 Brown Eyed Girl Van Morrison 3:03
4 Thanks Mom Jerry Goldsmith 4:24
5 Spring Cleaning Jerry Goldsmith 2:28
6 The Ring Jerry Goldsmith 2:06
7 A Brave Girl Jerry Goldsmith 3:48
8 Fears Jerry Goldsmith 2:54
9 What Did He Do Jerry Goldsmith 2:25
10 The Storm Jerry Goldsmith 3:10
11 The Carnival Jerry Goldsmith 2:52
12 Remember This Jerry Goldsmith 7:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «В постели с врагом» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «В постели с врагом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
