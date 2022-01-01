|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Morning On the Beach
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:30
|2
|The Funeral
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:22
|3
|Brown Eyed Girl
|Van Morrison
|3:03
|4
|Thanks Mom
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:24
|5
|Spring Cleaning
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:28
|6
|The Ring
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:06
|7
|A Brave Girl
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:48
|8
|Fears
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:54
|9
|What Did He Do
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:25
|10
|The Storm
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:10
|11
|The Carnival
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:52
|12
|Remember This
|Jerry Goldsmith
|7:57