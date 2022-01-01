|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:17
|2
|Medieval Waters
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:40
|3
|The Little Dead Boy
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:46
|4
|St. John the Gambler
|Townes Van Zandt
|3:03
|5
|The Last Judgement
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:52
|6
|View from the Tower
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:04
|7
|My Suicide Your Homicide
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:38
|8
|Brandy Alexander
|The Walkmen
|2:30
|9
|Save the Next Boy
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:19
|10
|Ray At the Mirror
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:19
|11
|Walking Bruges
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:36
|12
|The Magic Frog
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:50
|13
|Der Leiermann
|Andreas Schmidt
|3:40
|14
|Harry Walks
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:22
|15
|Dressing for Death
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:11
|16
|The Kiss Walk Past
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:04
|17
|On Raglan Road
|The Dubliners
|4:15
|18
|Thugs Passing In the Night
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:13
|19
|Shootout, Pt. 1
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:10
|20
|When He's Dead
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:08
|21
|Shootout, Pt. 2
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:44
|22
|Principles
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:25
|23
|I Didn't Want to Die
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:35
|24
|2000 Miles
|Pretenders
|3:38