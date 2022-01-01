Оповещения от Киноафиши
Залечь на дно в Брюгге Залечь на дно в Брюгге
Киноафиша Фильмы Залечь на дно в Брюгге Музыка из фильма «Залечь на дно в Брюгге» (2008)
In Bruges Залечь на дно в Брюгге 2008 / Великобритания / Бельгия
7.4 Оцените
49 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Залечь на дно в Брюгге» (2008)

In Bruges (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
In Bruges (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Картер Бёруэлл, Townes Van Zandt, The Walkmen, Andreas Schmidt, The Dubliners, Pretenders
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue Картер Бёруэлл 1:17
2 Medieval Waters Картер Бёруэлл 1:40
3 The Little Dead Boy Картер Бёруэлл 1:46
4 St. John the Gambler Townes Van Zandt 3:03
5 The Last Judgement Картер Бёруэлл 1:52
6 View from the Tower Картер Бёруэлл 1:04
7 My Suicide Your Homicide Картер Бёруэлл 1:38
8 Brandy Alexander The Walkmen 2:30
9 Save the Next Boy Картер Бёруэлл 1:19
10 Ray At the Mirror Картер Бёруэлл 1:19
11 Walking Bruges Картер Бёруэлл 0:36
12 The Magic Frog Картер Бёруэлл 0:50
13 Der Leiermann Andreas Schmidt 3:40
14 Harry Walks Картер Бёруэлл 1:22
15 Dressing for Death Картер Бёруэлл 1:11
16 The Kiss Walk Past Картер Бёруэлл 1:04
17 On Raglan Road The Dubliners 4:15
18 Thugs Passing In the Night Картер Бёруэлл 1:13
19 Shootout, Pt. 1 Картер Бёруэлл 2:10
20 When He's Dead Картер Бёруэлл 1:08
21 Shootout, Pt. 2 Картер Бёруэлл 2:44
22 Principles Картер Бёруэлл 1:25
23 I Didn't Want to Die Картер Бёруэлл 1:35
24 2000 Miles Pretenders 3:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Залечь на дно в Брюгге» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Залечь на дно в Брюгге» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
