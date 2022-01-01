|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Brothers in a One Hat Town (Overture)
|Nathan Johnson
|5:04
|2
|Cackle Bladder
|Nathan Johnson
|2:10
|3
|Charleston's Denoument
|Nathan Johnson
|1:14
|4
|This Is Camels
|Nathan Johnson
|1:44
|5
|Montenegro
|Nathan Johnson
|1:00
|6
|Meeting Penelope
|Nathan Johnson
|1:18
|7
|An Enlightened Euphoria
|Nathan Johnson
|3:06
|8
|Double Dutch Queens
|Nathan Johnson
|1:09
|9
|The Curator
|Nathan Johnson
|1:20
|10
|The Grecian Docks
|Nathan Johnson
|2:13
|11
|Penelope's Theme
|Nathan Johnson
|2:42
|12
|The Diamond Dog
|Nathan Johnson
|3:05
|13
|The Castle Heist
|Nathan Johnson
|2:53
|14
|Mexico
|Nathan Johnson
|2:14
|15
|Off-Script
|Nathan Johnson
|2:46
|16
|An Empty Stage
|Nathan Johnson
|2:53
|17
|Cackle Bladder (Revisited)
|Nathan Johnson
|1:17
|18
|The Perfect Con
|Nathan Johnson
|6:43
|19
|The Fabulist
|Nathan Johnson
|3:30