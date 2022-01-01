Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
13-й воин 13-й воин
The 13th Warrior 13-й воин 1999 / США
7.4 Оцените
20 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «13-й воин» (1999)

The 13th Warrior (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The 13th Warrior (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Jerry Goldsmith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Old Bagdad Jerry Goldsmith 2:03
2 Exiled Jerry Goldsmith 3:45
3 Semantics Jerry Goldsmith 2:42
4 The Great Hall Jerry Goldsmith 5:24
5 Eaters of the Dead Jerry Goldsmith 3:36
6 Viking Heads Jerry Goldsmith 1:33
7 The Sword Maker Jerry Goldsmith 2:10
8 The Horns of Hell Jerry Goldsmith 3:28
9 The Fire Dragon Jerry Goldsmith 4:56
10 Honey Jerry Goldsmith 2:40
11 The Cave of Death Jerry Goldsmith 3:03
12 Swing Across Jerry Goldsmith 1:52
13 Mother Wendol's Cave Jerry Goldsmith 4:15
14 Underwater Escape Jerry Goldsmith 1:39
15 Valhalla / Viking Victory Jerry Goldsmith 10:39
16 A Useful Servant Jerry Goldsmith 1:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «13-й воин» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «13-й воин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
