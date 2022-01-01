|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Old Bagdad
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:03
|2
|Exiled
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:45
|3
|Semantics
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:42
|4
|The Great Hall
|Jerry Goldsmith
|5:24
|5
|Eaters of the Dead
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:36
|6
|Viking Heads
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:33
|7
|The Sword Maker
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:10
|8
|The Horns of Hell
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:28
|9
|The Fire Dragon
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:56
|10
|Honey
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:40
|11
|The Cave of Death
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:03
|12
|Swing Across
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:52
|13
|Mother Wendol's Cave
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:15
|14
|Underwater Escape
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:39
|15
|Valhalla / Viking Victory
|Jerry Goldsmith
|10:39
|16
|A Useful Servant
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:19