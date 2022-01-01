Оповещения от Киноафиши
Джуниор Джуниор
Музыка из фильма «Джуниор» (1994)
Junior Джуниор 1994 / США
7.1 Оцените
20 голосов
Написать отзыв
Музыка из фильма «Джуниор» (1994)

Junior (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Junior (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. James Newton Howard, Cassandra Wilson, Stéphane Grappelli
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Is There a Mother? James Newton Howard 2:30
2 Diana Moves In James Newton Howard 1:14
3 Main Titles James Newton Howard 2:41
4 The Lab James Newton Howard 4:17
5 Thunder and Lightning James Newton Howard 2:35
6 My Body, My Choice James Newton Howard 2:09
7 Natural Born Mother James Newton Howard 1:36
8 Labor James Newton Howard 4:08
9 First Pregnant Man James Newton Howard 3:13
10 It's a Girl James Newton Howard 2:44
11 Junior James Newton Howard 3:02
12 I've Got You Under My Skin Cassandra Wilson / Cole Porter 3:09
13 Are You In the Mood? Stéphane Grappelli / Джанго Рейнхардт 3:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джуниор» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джуниор» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
