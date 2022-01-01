|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Is There a Mother?
|James Newton Howard
|2:30
|2
|Diana Moves In
|James Newton Howard
|1:14
|3
|Main Titles
|James Newton Howard
|2:41
|4
|The Lab
|James Newton Howard
|4:17
|5
|Thunder and Lightning
|James Newton Howard
|2:35
|6
|My Body, My Choice
|James Newton Howard
|2:09
|7
|Natural Born Mother
|James Newton Howard
|1:36
|8
|Labor
|James Newton Howard
|4:08
|9
|First Pregnant Man
|James Newton Howard
|3:13
|10
|It's a Girl
|James Newton Howard
|2:44
|11
|Junior
|James Newton Howard
|3:02
|12
|I've Got You Under My Skin
|Cassandra Wilson / Cole Porter
|3:09
|13
|Are You In the Mood?
|Stéphane Grappelli / Джанго Рейнхардт
|3:29