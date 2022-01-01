Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Конан-варвар Конан-варвар
Киноафиша Фильмы Конан-варвар Музыка из фильма «Конан-варвар» (1982)
Conan The Barbarian Конан-варвар 1982 / США
7.3 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Конан-варвар» (1982)

Вся информация о фильме
Conan the Barbarian (Conan le Barbare) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Conan the Barbarian (Conan le Barbare) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 21 композиция. Basil Poledouris
Слушать
Conan the Barbarian (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Conan the Barbarian (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Basil Poledouris
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue / Anvil of Crom (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:41
2 Riddle of Steel / Riders of Doom (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 5:40
3 The gift of Fury (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:51
4 Column of Sadness / Wheel of Pain Basil Poledouris 4:11
5 Atlantean Sword (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:52
6 Theology / Civilization (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:16
7 Love Theme (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 2:11
8 The Search (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:11
9 The Orgy (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 4:16
10 The Funeral Pyre (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 4:31
11 Battle of the Mounds, Pt. 1 (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 4:55
12 Orphans of Doom / The Awakening (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 4:37
13 Red Dawn Main Title (From "Red Dawn / L'Aube Rouge") Basil Poledouris 2:45
14 Wolverines (From "Red Dawn / L'Aube Rouge") Basil Poledouris 3:15
15 Death and Freedom (End Title) [From "Red Dawn / L'Aube Rouge"] Basil Poledouris 3:50
16 The Trek (From "Farewell to the King / L'Adieu au Roi") Basil Poledouris 1:42
17 Nigel's Trip (From "Farewell to the King / L'Adieu au Roi") Basil Poledouris 4:18
18 Farewell to the King (From "Farewell to the King / L'Adieu au Roi") Basil Poledouris 2:28
19 Robocop Van Chase (From "Robocop") Basil Poledouris 4:21
20 Robocop Home (From "Robocop") Basil Poledouris 2:50
21 Show Down (From "Robocop") Basil Poledouris 5:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Конан-варвар» (1982) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Конан-варвар» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Приложение киноафиши