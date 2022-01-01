|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue / Anvil of Crom (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|3:41
|2
|Riddle of Steel / Riders of Doom (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|5:40
|3
|The gift of Fury (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|3:51
|4
|Column of Sadness / Wheel of Pain
|Basil Poledouris
|4:11
|5
|Atlantean Sword (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|3:52
|6
|Theology / Civilization (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|3:16
|7
|Love Theme (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|2:11
|8
|The Search (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|3:11
|9
|The Orgy (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|4:16
|10
|The Funeral Pyre (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|4:31
|11
|Battle of the Mounds, Pt. 1 (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|4:55
|12
|Orphans of Doom / The Awakening (From "Conan the Barbarian")
|Basil Poledouris
|4:37
|13
|Red Dawn Main Title (From "Red Dawn / L'Aube Rouge")
|Basil Poledouris
|2:45
|14
|Wolverines (From "Red Dawn / L'Aube Rouge")
|Basil Poledouris
|3:15
|15
|Death and Freedom (End Title) [From "Red Dawn / L'Aube Rouge"]
|Basil Poledouris
|3:50
|16
|The Trek (From "Farewell to the King / L'Adieu au Roi")
|Basil Poledouris
|1:42
|17
|Nigel's Trip (From "Farewell to the King / L'Adieu au Roi")
|Basil Poledouris
|4:18
|18
|Farewell to the King (From "Farewell to the King / L'Adieu au Roi")
|Basil Poledouris
|2:28
|19
|Robocop Van Chase (From "Robocop")
|Basil Poledouris
|4:21
|20
|Robocop Home (From "Robocop")
|Basil Poledouris
|2:50
|21
|Show Down (From "Robocop")
|Basil Poledouris
|5:18