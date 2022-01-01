1 Prologue / Anvil of Crom (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:41

2 Riddle of Steel / Riders of Doom (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 5:40

3 The gift of Fury (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:51

4 Column of Sadness / Wheel of Pain Basil Poledouris 4:11

5 Atlantean Sword (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:52

6 Theology / Civilization (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:16

7 Love Theme (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 2:11

8 The Search (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 3:11

9 The Orgy (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 4:16

10 The Funeral Pyre (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 4:31

11 Battle of the Mounds, Pt. 1 (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 4:55

12 Orphans of Doom / The Awakening (From "Conan the Barbarian") Basil Poledouris 4:37

13 Red Dawn Main Title (From "Red Dawn / L'Aube Rouge") Basil Poledouris 2:45

14 Wolverines (From "Red Dawn / L'Aube Rouge") Basil Poledouris 3:15

15 Death and Freedom (End Title) [From "Red Dawn / L'Aube Rouge"] Basil Poledouris 3:50

16 The Trek (From "Farewell to the King / L'Adieu au Roi") Basil Poledouris 1:42

17 Nigel's Trip (From "Farewell to the King / L'Adieu au Roi") Basil Poledouris 4:18

18 Farewell to the King (From "Farewell to the King / L'Adieu au Roi") Basil Poledouris 2:28

19 Robocop Van Chase (From "Robocop") Basil Poledouris 4:21

20 Robocop Home (From "Robocop") Basil Poledouris 2:50