|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Terminator (Main Title)
|Brad Fiedel
|2:41
|2
|Terminator Arrival / Reese Chased / Sarah on Motorbike
|Brad Fiedel
|7:09
|3
|Terminator Gets Guns / Search for Sarah
|Brad Fiedel
|1:14
|4
|Reese Dreams of Future War
|Brad Fiedel
|1:51
|5
|Sarah Watches News / Enters Tech Noir
|Brad Fiedel
|1:24
|6
|Matt & Ginger Killed / Sarah Calls Detectives
|Brad Fiedel
|7:55
|7
|Reese & Sarah in Garage
|Brad Fiedel
|4:35
|8
|Arm & Eye Surgery
|Brad Fiedel
|3:46
|9
|"I'll Be Back" / Police Station & Escape
|Brad Fiedel
|3:46
|10
|Future Flashback
|Brad Fiedel
|3:48
|11
|"Fuck You A*****e"
|Brad Fiedel
|1:09
|12
|Love Scene
|Brad Fiedel
|2:30
|13
|Tunnel Chase
|Brad Fiedel
|5:14
|14
|Death by Fire / Terminator Gets Up
|Brad Fiedel
|2:37
|15
|Factory Chase
|Brad Fiedel
|3:58
|16
|End Credits: Final Suite
|Brad Fiedel
|10:33
|17
|The Terminator Theme (Extended Version)
|Brad Fiedel
|4:21