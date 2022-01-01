Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Терминатор» (1984)
The Terminator Терминатор 1984 / Великобритания / США
8.1 Оцените
66 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.1
Музыка из фильма «Терминатор» (1984)

Terminator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Terminator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Brad Fiedel
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Terminator (Main Title) Brad Fiedel 2:41
2 Terminator Arrival / Reese Chased / Sarah on Motorbike Brad Fiedel 7:09
3 Terminator Gets Guns / Search for Sarah Brad Fiedel 1:14
4 Reese Dreams of Future War Brad Fiedel 1:51
5 Sarah Watches News / Enters Tech Noir Brad Fiedel 1:24
6 Matt & Ginger Killed / Sarah Calls Detectives Brad Fiedel 7:55
7 Reese & Sarah in Garage Brad Fiedel 4:35
8 Arm & Eye Surgery Brad Fiedel 3:46
9 "I'll Be Back" / Police Station & Escape Brad Fiedel 3:46
10 Future Flashback Brad Fiedel 3:48
11 "Fuck You A*****e" Brad Fiedel 1:09
12 Love Scene Brad Fiedel 2:30
13 Tunnel Chase Brad Fiedel 5:14
14 Death by Fire / Terminator Gets Up Brad Fiedel 2:37
15 Factory Chase Brad Fiedel 3:58
16 End Credits: Final Suite Brad Fiedel 10:33
17 The Terminator Theme (Extended Version) Brad Fiedel 4:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Терминатор» (1984) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Терминатор» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
