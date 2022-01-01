|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Legend of Ashitaka
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:40
|2
|The Demon God
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:51
|3
|The Journey to the West
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:33
|4
|The Demon Power
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:36
|5
|The Land of the Impure
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:00
|6
|The Encounter
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:52
|7
|Kodamas
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:27
|8
|The Forest of the Gods
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:40
|9
|Evening at the Ironworks
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:39
|10
|The Demon God II - The Lost Mountains
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:57
|11
|Lady Eboshi
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:48
|12
|Tatara Women's Song
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:29
|13
|The Furies
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:28
|14
|The Young Man from the East
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:25
|15
|Requiem
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:22
|16
|Will to Live
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:32
|17
|San and Ashitaka in the Forest of the Deer God
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:39
|18
|Princess Mononoke (Instrumental Version)
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:08
|19
|Requiem II
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:15
|20
|Princess Mononoke (With Vocal)
|Joe Hisaishi, Yoshikazu Mera
|3:32
|21
|The Battle Drums
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:47
|22
|The Battle in front of the Ironworks
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:26
|23
|The Demon Power II
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:30
|24
|Requiem III
|Joe Hisaishi
|0:55
|25
|The Retreat
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:31
|26
|The Demon God III
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:15
|27
|Adagio of Life and Death
|Joe Hisaishi
|2:08
|28
|The World of the Dead
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:28
|29
|The World of the Dead II
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:33
|30
|Adagio of Life and Death II
|Joe Hisaishi
|1:07
|31
|Ashitaka and San
|Joe Hisaishi
|3:12
|32
|Princess Mononoke - Ending Theme Song with Vocal
|Joe Hisaishi, Yoshikazu Mera
|1:23
|33
|The Legend of Ashitaka - Ending
|Joe Hisaishi
|5:01