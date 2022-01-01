Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Mononoke-hime / Princess Mononoke Принцесса Мононоке 1997 / Япония
Музыка из мультфильма «Принцесса Мононоке» (1997)

Princess Mononoke (Original Soundtrack)
Princess Mononoke (Original Soundtrack) 33 композиции. Joe Hisaishi, Joe Hisaishi, Yoshikazu Mera
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Legend of Ashitaka Joe Hisaishi 1:40
2 The Demon God Joe Hisaishi 3:51
3 The Journey to the West Joe Hisaishi 2:33
4 The Demon Power Joe Hisaishi 0:36
5 The Land of the Impure Joe Hisaishi 3:00
6 The Encounter Joe Hisaishi 0:52
7 Kodamas Joe Hisaishi 2:27
8 The Forest of the Gods Joe Hisaishi 0:40
9 Evening at the Ironworks Joe Hisaishi 0:39
10 The Demon God II - The Lost Mountains Joe Hisaishi 0:57
11 Lady Eboshi Joe Hisaishi 2:48
12 Tatara Women's Song Joe Hisaishi 1:29
13 The Furies Joe Hisaishi 1:28
14 The Young Man from the East Joe Hisaishi 1:25
15 Requiem Joe Hisaishi 2:22
16 Will to Live Joe Hisaishi 0:32
17 San and Ashitaka in the Forest of the Deer God Joe Hisaishi 1:39
18 Princess Mononoke (Instrumental Version) Joe Hisaishi 2:08
19 Requiem II Joe Hisaishi 2:15
20 Princess Mononoke (With Vocal) Joe Hisaishi, Yoshikazu Mera 3:32
21 The Battle Drums Joe Hisaishi 2:47
22 The Battle in front of the Ironworks Joe Hisaishi 1:26
23 The Demon Power II Joe Hisaishi 2:30
24 Requiem III Joe Hisaishi 0:55
25 The Retreat Joe Hisaishi 1:31
26 The Demon God III Joe Hisaishi 1:15
27 Adagio of Life and Death Joe Hisaishi 2:08
28 The World of the Dead Joe Hisaishi 1:28
29 The World of the Dead II Joe Hisaishi 1:33
30 Adagio of Life and Death II Joe Hisaishi 1:07
31 Ashitaka and San Joe Hisaishi 3:12
32 Princess Mononoke - Ending Theme Song with Vocal Joe Hisaishi, Yoshikazu Mera 1:23
33 The Legend of Ashitaka - Ending Joe Hisaishi 5:01
