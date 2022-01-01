1 The Legend of Ashitaka Joe Hisaishi 1:40

2 The Demon God Joe Hisaishi 3:51

3 The Journey to the West Joe Hisaishi 2:33

4 The Demon Power Joe Hisaishi 0:36

5 The Land of the Impure Joe Hisaishi 3:00

6 The Encounter Joe Hisaishi 0:52

7 Kodamas Joe Hisaishi 2:27

8 The Forest of the Gods Joe Hisaishi 0:40

9 Evening at the Ironworks Joe Hisaishi 0:39

10 The Demon God II - The Lost Mountains Joe Hisaishi 0:57

11 Lady Eboshi Joe Hisaishi 2:48

12 Tatara Women's Song Joe Hisaishi 1:29

13 The Furies Joe Hisaishi 1:28

14 The Young Man from the East Joe Hisaishi 1:25

15 Requiem Joe Hisaishi 2:22

16 Will to Live Joe Hisaishi 0:32

17 San and Ashitaka in the Forest of the Deer God Joe Hisaishi 1:39

18 Princess Mononoke (Instrumental Version) Joe Hisaishi 2:08

19 Requiem II Joe Hisaishi 2:15

20 Princess Mononoke (With Vocal) Joe Hisaishi, Yoshikazu Mera 3:32

21 The Battle Drums Joe Hisaishi 2:47

22 The Battle in front of the Ironworks Joe Hisaishi 1:26

23 The Demon Power II Joe Hisaishi 2:30

24 Requiem III Joe Hisaishi 0:55

25 The Retreat Joe Hisaishi 1:31

26 The Demon God III Joe Hisaishi 1:15

27 Adagio of Life and Death Joe Hisaishi 2:08

28 The World of the Dead Joe Hisaishi 1:28

29 The World of the Dead II Joe Hisaishi 1:33

30 Adagio of Life and Death II Joe Hisaishi 1:07

31 Ashitaka and San Joe Hisaishi 3:12

32 Princess Mononoke - Ending Theme Song with Vocal Joe Hisaishi, Yoshikazu Mera 1:23