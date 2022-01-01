|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Part of Me, Part of You
|Glenn Frey / Jack Tempchin
|5:59
|2
|Badlands
|Charlie Sexton
|5:34
|3
|House of Hope
|Toni Childs
|4:51
|4
|I Can't Untie You From Me
|Grayson Hugh / Holly Knight
|4:59
|5
|Better Not Look Down (feat. The Crusaders)
|B.B. King / Will Jennings
|4:13
|6
|Little Honey
|Kelly Willis
|4:43
|7
|Kick the Stones
|Chris Whitley
|3:52
|8
|Wild Night (Single Version)
|Martha Reeves / Van Morrison
|3:19
|9
|Tennessee Plates
|Charlie Sexton / Mike Porter
|3:30
|10
|The Ballad of Lucy Jordan
|Marianne Faithfull / Shel Silverstein
|4:07
|11
|Thunderbird (feat. Pete Haycock)
|Hans Zimmer
|4:04