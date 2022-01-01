1 Part of Me, Part of You Glenn Frey / Jack Tempchin 5:59

2 Badlands Charlie Sexton 5:34

3 House of Hope Toni Childs 4:51

4 I Can't Untie You From Me Grayson Hugh / Holly Knight 4:59

5 Better Not Look Down (feat. The Crusaders) B.B. King / Will Jennings 4:13

6 Little Honey Kelly Willis 4:43

7 Kick the Stones Chris Whitley 3:52

8 Wild Night (Single Version) Martha Reeves / Van Morrison 3:19

9 Tennessee Plates Charlie Sexton / Mike Porter 3:30

10 The Ballad of Lucy Jordan Marianne Faithfull / Shel Silverstein 4:07