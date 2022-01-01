Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Тельма и Луиза» (1991)
Thelma And Louise Тельма и Луиза 1991 / США / Франция
7.7 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Тельма и Луиза» (1991)

Thelma & Louise (Music from the Original Motion Picutre Soundtrack)
Thelma & Louise (Music from the Original Motion Picutre Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Glenn Frey, Charlie Sexton, Toni Childs, Grayson Hugh, B.B. King, Kelly Willis, Chris Whitley, Martha Reeves, Marianne Faithfull, Hans Zimmer
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Part of Me, Part of You Glenn Frey / Jack Tempchin 5:59
2 Badlands Charlie Sexton 5:34
3 House of Hope Toni Childs 4:51
4 I Can't Untie You From Me Grayson Hugh / Holly Knight 4:59
5 Better Not Look Down (feat. The Crusaders) B.B. King / Will Jennings 4:13
6 Little Honey Kelly Willis 4:43
7 Kick the Stones Chris Whitley 3:52
8 Wild Night (Single Version) Martha Reeves / Van Morrison 3:19
9 Tennessee Plates Charlie Sexton / Mike Porter 3:30
10 The Ballad of Lucy Jordan Marianne Faithfull / Shel Silverstein 4:07
11 Thunderbird (feat. Pete Haycock) Hans Zimmer 4:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тельма и Луиза» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тельма и Луиза» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
