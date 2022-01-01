|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Who Is Tyler Durden?
|The Dust Brothers
|5:03
|2
|Homework
|The Dust Brothers
|4:36
|3
|What Is Fight Club?
|The Dust Brothers
|4:45
|4
|Single Serving Jack
|The Dust Brothers
|4:14
|5
|Corporate World
|The Dust Brothers
|2:43
|6
|Psycho Boy Jack
|The Dust Brothers
|2:58
|7
|Hessel, Raymond K.
|The Dust Brothers
|2:49
|8
|Medulla Oblongata
|The Dust Brothers
|6:00
|9
|Jack's Smirking Revenge
|The Dust Brothers
|3:59
|10
|Stealing Fat
|The Dust Brothers
|2:22
|11
|Chemical Burn
|The Dust Brothers
|3:35
|12
|Marla
|The Dust Brothers
|4:22
|13
|Commissioner Castration
|The Dust Brothers
|3:07
|14
|Space Monkeys
|The Dust Brothers
|3:19
|15
|Finding the Bomb
|The Dust Brothers
|6:51
|16
|This Is Your Life
|The Dust Brothers
|3:31