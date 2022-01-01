|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Danger Zone
|Kenny Loggins
|3:36
|2
|Mighty Wings
|Cheap Trick / H. Faltermeyer
|3:51
|3
|Playing With the Boys
|Kenny Loggins / Ina Wolf
|3:59
|4
|Lead Me On
|Teena Marie / Tom Whitlock
|3:48
|5
|Take My Breath Away (Love Theme from "Top Gun")
|Berlin / Tom Whitlock
|4:16
|6
|Hot Summer Nights
|Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine / Alan Roy Scott
|3:39
|7
|Heaven In Your Eyes
|Loverboy / Paul Dean
|4:05
|8
|Through the Fire
|Larry Greene / Tom Whitlock
|3:46
|9
|Destination Unknown
|Marietta Waters / Paul Fox
|3:48
|10
|Top Gun Anthem
|Harold Faltermeyer, Steve Stevens / H. Faltermeyer
|4:13
|11
|(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay
|Otis Redding / Steve Cropper
|2:43
|12
|Memories
|Harold Faltermeyer / H. Faltermeyer
|2:57
|13
|Great Balls of Fire
|Jerry Lee Lewis / Jack Hammer
|1:54
|14
|You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling
|The Righteous Brothers / Cynthia Weil
|3:45
|15
|Playing With the Boys (12" Version)
|Kenny Loggins / Ina Wolf
|6:41