Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Лучший стрелок Лучший стрелок
Киноафиша Фильмы Лучший стрелок Музыка из фильма «Лучший стрелок» (1986)
Top Gun Лучший стрелок 1986 / США
7.9 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Лучший стрелок» (1986)

Вся информация о фильме
Top Gun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Expanded Edition]
Top Gun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Expanded Edition] 15 композиций. Kenny Loggins, Cheap Trick, Teena Marie, Berlin, Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, Loverboy, Larry Greene, Marietta Waters, Harold Faltermeyer, Steve Stevens, Otis Redding, Harold Faltermeyer, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Righteous Brothers
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Danger Zone Kenny Loggins 3:36
2 Mighty Wings Cheap Trick / H. Faltermeyer 3:51
3 Playing With the Boys Kenny Loggins / Ina Wolf 3:59
4 Lead Me On Teena Marie / Tom Whitlock 3:48
5 Take My Breath Away (Love Theme from "Top Gun") Berlin / Tom Whitlock 4:16
6 Hot Summer Nights Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine / Alan Roy Scott 3:39
7 Heaven In Your Eyes Loverboy / Paul Dean 4:05
8 Through the Fire Larry Greene / Tom Whitlock 3:46
9 Destination Unknown Marietta Waters / Paul Fox 3:48
10 Top Gun Anthem Harold Faltermeyer, Steve Stevens / H. Faltermeyer 4:13
11 (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay Otis Redding / Steve Cropper 2:43
12 Memories Harold Faltermeyer / H. Faltermeyer 2:57
13 Great Balls of Fire Jerry Lee Lewis / Jack Hammer 1:54
14 You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling The Righteous Brothers / Cynthia Weil 3:45
15 Playing With the Boys (12" Version) Kenny Loggins / Ina Wolf 6:41
Доступен список песен из фильма «Лучший стрелок» (1986) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Лучший стрелок» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Приложение киноафиши