Волшебник страны Оз Волшебник страны Оз
Киноафиша Фильмы Волшебник страны Оз Музыка из фильма «Волшебник страны Оз» (1939)
The Wizard of Oz Волшебник страны Оз 1939 / США
7.3 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.1
Музыка из фильма «Волшебник страны Оз» (1939)

The Wizard of Oz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
The Wizard of Oz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 73 композиции. The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus, The MGM Studio Orchestra, Judy Garland, The Munchkins, Judy Garland, The Munchkins, Ray Bolger, Judy Garland, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Adrianna Caselotti, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Judy Garland, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr, The MGM Studio Chorus, The MGM Studio Orchestra, The Debutantes, The Rhythmettes, Lois January, Elivda Rizzo, Lorraine Bridges, The MGM Studio Chorus, Bobby Watson, Ralph Sudam, Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Бадди Эбсен, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Бадди Эбсен, , Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Orchestra, Ken Darby, The MGM Studio Chorus, Harold Arlen, E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, Бадди Эбсен, Adriana Caselotti, Harold Arlen, E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, Roger Edens, The Debutantes, The Rhythmettes, Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Georgia Stark, Dona Massin, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr
The Wizard of Oz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Wizard of Oz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus, Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Orchestra, Billie Burke, The Munchkins, Judy Garland, Billy Bletcher, The Munchkins, Joseph Koziel, Frank Cucksey, The Munchkins, Billy Bletcher, Pinto Colveg, J.D. Jewkes, Harry Stanton, Lorraine Bridges, Betty Rome, Carol Tevis, Billy Bletcher, Pinto Colveg, Harry Stanton, Judy Garland, The Munchkins, Ray Bolger, Judy Garland, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Judy Garland, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr, The MGM Studio Orchestra, The Debutantes, The Rhythmettes, Lois January, Elivda Rizzo, Lorraine Bridges, The MGM Studio Chorus, Bobby Watson, Ralph Sudam, Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Бадди Эбсен, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr, Ken Darby, The MGM Studio Chorus
1 Main Title (The Wizard of Oz) The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart 1:59
2 Trouble in School (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:21
3 Farmyard (Outtake) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:38
4 Over the Rainbow Judy Garland / Harold Arlen 2:45
5 Miss Gulch (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 2:45
6 Leaving Home The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:26
7 Crystal Gazing (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:48
8 Cyclone (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 2:19
9 Munchkinland The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart 2:28
10 I'm Not a Witch The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:51
11 Munchkinland Musical Sequence The Munchkins / Harold Arlen 6:08
12 Threatening Witch (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 2:13
13 Leaving Munchkinland The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:22
14 Good Fairy Vanishes The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:34
15 Follow the Yellow Brick Road / You're off to See the Wizard Judy Garland, The Munchkins / Harold Arlen 0:50
16 The Cornfield The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 2:47
17 If I Only Had a Brain (Extended Version) Ray Bolger, Judy Garland / Harold Arlen 3:45
18 We're off to See the Wizard (Duo) Judy Garland, Ray Bolger / Harold Arlen 0:34
19 The Apple Orchard (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:35
20 If I Only Had a Heart (Extended Version) Jack Haley, Adrianna Caselotti / Harold Arlen 3:13
21 Witch on Roof (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:54
22 Bees & Tin Woodman Lament (Partial Outtake) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:53
23 We're off to See the Wizard (Trio) Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен / Harold Arlen 0:26
24 Into the Forest of Wild Beasts The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:14
25 The Lions Confession (Outtake) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:48
26 If I Only Had the Nerve Bert Lahr, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Judy Garland / Harold Arlen 0:42
27 We're off to See the Wizard (Quartet) Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr / Harold Arlen 0:26
28 Poppies The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:44
29 The Spell (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart 3:19
30 Optimistic Voices The MGM Studio Orchestra, The Debutantes, The Rhythmettes / Herbert Stothart 1:10
31 Sign on the Gate / The City Gates Opens (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:16
32 The Merry Old Land of Oz Lois January, Elivda Rizzo, Lorraine Bridges, The MGM Studio Chorus, Bobby Watson, Ralph Sudam, Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley / Herbert Stothart 1:52
33 Change of the Guard / Wizard's Exit (Outtake) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:29
34 If I Were King of the Forest (Extended Version) Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Бадди Эбсен / Harold Arlen 4:17
35 At the Gates of Emerald City (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 3:14
36 Magic Smoke Chords The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:37
37 Terrified Lion The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:39
38 The Haunted Forest (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 3:14
39 The Jitterbug (Outtake) Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Бадди Эбсен, / Herbert Stothart 3:24
40 The Jitterbug's Attack (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:01
41 The Witch's Castle (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 3:09
42 Toto Brings News / Over the Rainbow Reprise (Extended Version / Outtake) Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 3:03
43 March of the Winkies (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 2:47
44 Dorothy's Rescue (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra 3:10
45 On the Castle Wall (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 2:30
46 Ding-Dong! Emerald City (Outtake) Ken Darby, The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart 1:15
47 The Wizard's Exposé / Emerald City Graduation Exercises (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 3:54
48 Fill-In Awards / I Was Floating Through Space / Balloon Ascension / Second Cheer Balloon Asension / Second Cheer The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:45
49 I Hereby Decree The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 4:14
50 Delirious Escape / Delirious Escape Continued / End Title (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 3:33
51 Main Title (The Wizard of Oz) [Alternate Take with Unused Tag] The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:54
52 Over the Rainbow (Partial Take) Judy Garland / Harold Arlen 0:35
53 Over the Rainbow (Alternate Take) Judy Garland / Harold Arlen 2:05
54 Cyclone (Final Film Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:58
55 Munchkinland Insert (Alternate Tag) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:33
56 I'm Not a Witch (Alternate Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:51
57 Munchkinland Musical Sequence (Rehearsal Demo) Harold Arlen, E.Y. "Yip" Harburg 5:19
58 Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead (Alternate Version) [A Cappella Choir Version] The MGM Studio Chorus / Harold Arlen 0:35
59 The Lollipop Guild (Original Munchkin Actors' Voices) The Munchkins / Harold Arlen 0:26
60 Follow the Yellow Brick Road / You're off to See the Wizard (Orchestral Angles) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Harold Arlen 0:52
61 If I Only Had a Brain (Unused Dance Music) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Harold Arlen 2:27
62 If I Only Had a Heart (Unused Version) Бадди Эбсен, Adriana Caselotti / Harold Arlen 1:16
63 The Lion's Confession (Outtake) [Alternate Arrangement] The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 1:15
64 Poppies (with Heavenly Choir) [Alternate Version] The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart 0:40
65 Optimistic Voices (Rehearsal Demo) Harold Arlen, E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, Roger Edens 0:37
66 Optimistic Voices (Alternate Vocal Arrangement) The Debutantes, The Rhythmettes / Harold Arlen 1:10
67 The Merry Old Land of Oz (Orchestral Angles) The MGM Studio Orchestra / Harold Arlen 1:51
68 If I Were King of the Forest (Partial Take) [Alternate Vocal Tag] Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен / Harold Arlen 0:45
69 If I Were King of the Forest (Alternate Vocal Tag) Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Georgia Stark / Harold Arlen 0:36
70 The Jitterbug (Choreography Rehearsal) Dona Massin, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr / Harold Arlen 3:24
71 Over the Rainbow (Reprise) [Outtake] [Alternate Version] Judy Garland / Harold Arlen 1:33
72 Ding-Dong! Emerald City (Alternate Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Harold Arlen 1:07
73 End Title (The Wizard of Oz) [Alternate] The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart 0:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Волшебник страны Оз» (1939) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Волшебник страны Оз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
