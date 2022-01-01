|1
|Main Title (The Wizard of Oz)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart
|1:59
|2
|Trouble in School (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:21
|3
|Farmyard (Outtake)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:38
|4
|Over the Rainbow
|Judy Garland / Harold Arlen
|2:45
|5
|Miss Gulch (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|2:45
|6
|Leaving Home
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:26
|7
|Crystal Gazing (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:48
|8
|Cyclone (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|2:19
|9
|Munchkinland
|The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart
|2:28
|10
|I'm Not a Witch
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:51
|11
|Munchkinland Musical Sequence
|The Munchkins / Harold Arlen
|6:08
|12
|Threatening Witch (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|2:13
|13
|Leaving Munchkinland
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:22
|14
|Good Fairy Vanishes
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:34
|15
|Follow the Yellow Brick Road / You're off to See the Wizard
|Judy Garland, The Munchkins / Harold Arlen
|0:50
|16
|The Cornfield
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|2:47
|17
|If I Only Had a Brain (Extended Version)
|Ray Bolger, Judy Garland / Harold Arlen
|3:45
|18
|We're off to See the Wizard (Duo)
|Judy Garland, Ray Bolger / Harold Arlen
|0:34
|19
|The Apple Orchard (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:35
|20
|If I Only Had a Heart (Extended Version)
|Jack Haley, Adrianna Caselotti / Harold Arlen
|3:13
|21
|Witch on Roof (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:54
|22
|Bees & Tin Woodman Lament (Partial Outtake)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:53
|23
|We're off to See the Wizard (Trio)
|Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен / Harold Arlen
|0:26
|24
|Into the Forest of Wild Beasts
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:14
|25
|The Lions Confession (Outtake)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:48
|26
|If I Only Had the Nerve
|Bert Lahr, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Judy Garland / Harold Arlen
|0:42
|27
|We're off to See the Wizard (Quartet)
|Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr / Harold Arlen
|0:26
|28
|Poppies
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:44
|29
|The Spell (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart
|3:19
|30
|Optimistic Voices
|The MGM Studio Orchestra, The Debutantes, The Rhythmettes / Herbert Stothart
|1:10
|31
|Sign on the Gate / The City Gates Opens (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:16
|32
|The Merry Old Land of Oz
|Lois January, Elivda Rizzo, Lorraine Bridges, The MGM Studio Chorus, Bobby Watson, Ralph Sudam, Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley / Herbert Stothart
|1:52
|33
|Change of the Guard / Wizard's Exit (Outtake)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:29
|34
|If I Were King of the Forest (Extended Version)
|Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Бадди Эбсен / Harold Arlen
|4:17
|35
|At the Gates of Emerald City (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|3:14
|36
|Magic Smoke Chords
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:37
|37
|Terrified Lion
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:39
|38
|The Haunted Forest (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|3:14
|39
|The Jitterbug (Outtake)
|Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Бадди Эбсен, / Herbert Stothart
|3:24
|40
|The Jitterbug's Attack (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:01
|41
|The Witch's Castle (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|3:09
|42
|Toto Brings News / Over the Rainbow Reprise (Extended Version / Outtake)
|Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|3:03
|43
|March of the Winkies (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|2:47
|44
|Dorothy's Rescue (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra
|3:10
|45
|On the Castle Wall (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|2:30
|46
|Ding-Dong! Emerald City (Outtake)
|Ken Darby, The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart
|1:15
|47
|The Wizard's Exposé / Emerald City Graduation Exercises (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|3:54
|48
|Fill-In Awards / I Was Floating Through Space / Balloon Ascension / Second Cheer Balloon Asension / Second Cheer
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:45
|49
|I Hereby Decree
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|4:14
|50
|Delirious Escape / Delirious Escape Continued / End Title (Extended Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|3:33
|51
|Main Title (The Wizard of Oz) [Alternate Take with Unused Tag]
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:54
|52
|Over the Rainbow (Partial Take)
|Judy Garland / Harold Arlen
|0:35
|53
|Over the Rainbow (Alternate Take)
|Judy Garland / Harold Arlen
|2:05
|54
|Cyclone (Final Film Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:58
|55
|Munchkinland Insert (Alternate Tag)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:33
|56
|I'm Not a Witch (Alternate Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:51
|57
|Munchkinland Musical Sequence (Rehearsal Demo)
|Harold Arlen, E.Y. "Yip" Harburg
|5:19
|58
|Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead (Alternate Version) [A Cappella Choir Version]
|The MGM Studio Chorus / Harold Arlen
|0:35
|59
|The Lollipop Guild (Original Munchkin Actors' Voices)
|The Munchkins / Harold Arlen
|0:26
|60
|Follow the Yellow Brick Road / You're off to See the Wizard (Orchestral Angles)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Harold Arlen
|0:52
|61
|If I Only Had a Brain (Unused Dance Music)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Harold Arlen
|2:27
|62
|If I Only Had a Heart (Unused Version)
|Бадди Эбсен, Adriana Caselotti / Harold Arlen
|1:16
|63
|The Lion's Confession (Outtake) [Alternate Arrangement]
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|1:15
|64
|Poppies (with Heavenly Choir) [Alternate Version]
|The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Herbert Stothart
|0:40
|65
|Optimistic Voices (Rehearsal Demo)
|Harold Arlen, E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, Roger Edens
|0:37
|66
|Optimistic Voices (Alternate Vocal Arrangement)
|The Debutantes, The Rhythmettes / Harold Arlen
|1:10
|67
|The Merry Old Land of Oz (Orchestral Angles)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Harold Arlen
|1:51
|68
|If I Were King of the Forest (Partial Take) [Alternate Vocal Tag]
|Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен / Harold Arlen
|0:45
|69
|If I Were King of the Forest (Alternate Vocal Tag)
|Bert Lahr, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Georgia Stark / Harold Arlen
|0:36
|70
|The Jitterbug (Choreography Rehearsal)
|Dona Massin, Ray Bolger, Бадди Эбсен, Bert Lahr / Harold Arlen
|3:24
|71
|Over the Rainbow (Reprise) [Outtake] [Alternate Version]
|Judy Garland / Harold Arlen
|1:33
|72
|Ding-Dong! Emerald City (Alternate Version)
|The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Harold Arlen
|1:07
|73
|End Title (The Wizard of Oz) [Alternate]
|The MGM Studio Orchestra / Herbert Stothart
|0:18