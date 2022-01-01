Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Огни большого города» (1931)
City Lights Огни большого города 1931 / США
Музыка из фильма «Огни большого города» (1931)

City Lights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
City Lights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Charlie Chaplin
1 Overture / Unveiling the Monument Charlie Chaplin / John Stafford Smith 4:16
2 Afternoon Charlie Chaplin 2:03
3 The Flower Girl (La Violetera) Charlie Chaplin / José Padilla 2:52
4 Evening / The Millionaire Charlie Chaplin / Stephen Foster 5:46
5 The Millionaire's Home Charlie Chaplin 4:40
6 The Nightclub Charlie Chaplin 5:53
7 Homeward Bound / Buying Flowers Charlie Chaplin / José Padilla 6:49
8 The Sober Dawn Charlie Chaplin 3:21
9 The Party / The Morning After Charlie Chaplin / W. C. Handy 8:02
10 Work / Final Rent Notice Charlie Chaplin 8:58
11 The Boxing Match Charlie Chaplin 13:44
12 Back from Europe / The Burglars Charlie Chaplin 6:48
13 Money for the Girl / The Flower Shop Charlie Chaplin / José Padilla 9:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Огни большого города» (1931) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Огни большого города» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
