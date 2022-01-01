|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture / Unveiling the Monument
|Charlie Chaplin / John Stafford Smith
|4:16
|2
|Afternoon
|Charlie Chaplin
|2:03
|3
|The Flower Girl (La Violetera)
|Charlie Chaplin / José Padilla
|2:52
|4
|Evening / The Millionaire
|Charlie Chaplin / Stephen Foster
|5:46
|5
|The Millionaire's Home
|Charlie Chaplin
|4:40
|6
|The Nightclub
|Charlie Chaplin
|5:53
|7
|Homeward Bound / Buying Flowers
|Charlie Chaplin / José Padilla
|6:49
|8
|The Sober Dawn
|Charlie Chaplin
|3:21
|9
|The Party / The Morning After
|Charlie Chaplin / W. C. Handy
|8:02
|10
|Work / Final Rent Notice
|Charlie Chaplin
|8:58
|11
|The Boxing Match
|Charlie Chaplin
|13:44
|12
|Back from Europe / The Burglars
|Charlie Chaplin
|6:48
|13
|Money for the Girl / The Flower Shop
|Charlie Chaplin / José Padilla
|9:30