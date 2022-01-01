Оповещения от Киноафиши
Олдбой Олдбой
Музыка из фильма «Олдбой» (2003)
Oldboy / Oldeuboi Олдбой 2003 / Корея
6.8 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.4
Музыка из фильма «Олдбой» (2003)

Oldboy (Music from the Motion Picture)
Oldboy (Music from the Motion Picture) 23 композиции. 최승현, 심현정, Lee Ji Su
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Look Who's talking (with Lee Ji Su) 최승현 1:30
2 Somewhere in the Night 심현정 1:28
3 The Count of Monte Cristo 심현정 2:33
4 Jailhouse Rock 최승현 1:56
5 In a Lonely Place 심현정 3:29
6 It's Alive! Lee Ji Su 2:35
7 The Searchers 최승현 3:29
8 Look Back in Anger 심현정 2:10
9 Room at the Top 최승현 1:35
10 Cries of Whispers Lee Ji Su 3:30
11 Out of Sight 심현정 1:00
12 For Whom the Bell Tolls 심현정 2:44
13 Out of the Past 심현정 1:24
14 Breathless Lee Ji Su 4:20
15 The Old Boy 심현정 3:44
16 Dressed to Kill 심현정 2:00
17 Frantic 심현정 3:28
18 Cul De Sac 심현정 1:32
19 Kiss Me Deadly 심현정 3:56
20 Point Blank 심현정 0:28
21 Farewell, My Lovely Lee Ji Su 2:46
22 The Big Sleep 심현정 1:32
23 The Last Waltz 심현정 3:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Олдбой» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Олдбой» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
