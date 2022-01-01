|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Look Who's talking (with Lee Ji Su)
|최승현
|1:30
|2
|Somewhere in the Night
|심현정
|1:28
|3
|The Count of Monte Cristo
|심현정
|2:33
|4
|Jailhouse Rock
|최승현
|1:56
|5
|In a Lonely Place
|심현정
|3:29
|6
|It's Alive!
|Lee Ji Su
|2:35
|7
|The Searchers
|최승현
|3:29
|8
|Look Back in Anger
|심현정
|2:10
|9
|Room at the Top
|최승현
|1:35
|10
|Cries of Whispers
|Lee Ji Su
|3:30
|11
|Out of Sight
|심현정
|1:00
|12
|For Whom the Bell Tolls
|심현정
|2:44
|13
|Out of the Past
|심현정
|1:24
|14
|Breathless
|Lee Ji Su
|4:20
|15
|The Old Boy
|심현정
|3:44
|16
|Dressed to Kill
|심현정
|2:00
|17
|Frantic
|심현정
|3:28
|18
|Cul De Sac
|심현정
|1:32
|19
|Kiss Me Deadly
|심현정
|3:56
|20
|Point Blank
|심현정
|0:28
|21
|Farewell, My Lovely
|Lee Ji Su
|2:46
|22
|The Big Sleep
|심현정
|1:32
|23
|The Last Waltz
|심현정
|3:21