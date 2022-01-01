1 Look Who's talking (with Lee Ji Su) 최승현 1:30

2 Somewhere in the Night 심현정 1:28

3 The Count of Monte Cristo 심현정 2:33

4 Jailhouse Rock 최승현 1:56

5 In a Lonely Place 심현정 3:29

6 It's Alive! Lee Ji Su 2:35

7 The Searchers 최승현 3:29

8 Look Back in Anger 심현정 2:10

9 Room at the Top 최승현 1:35

10 Cries of Whispers Lee Ji Su 3:30

11 Out of Sight 심현정 1:00

12 For Whom the Bell Tolls 심현정 2:44

13 Out of the Past 심현정 1:24

14 Breathless Lee Ji Su 4:20

15 The Old Boy 심현정 3:44

16 Dressed to Kill 심현정 2:00

17 Frantic 심현정 3:28

18 Cul De Sac 심현정 1:32

19 Kiss Me Deadly 심현정 3:56

20 Point Blank 심현정 0:28

21 Farewell, My Lovely Lee Ji Su 2:46

22 The Big Sleep 심현정 1:32