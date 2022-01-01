|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The James Bond Theme
|The John Barry Orchestra
|1:46
|2
|Kingston Calypso
|Byron Lee & The Dragonaires / Monty Norman
|2:43
|3
|Jamaican Rock
|Monty Norman
|2:03
|4
|Jump Up
|Byron Lee & The Dragonaires / Monty Norman
|2:11
|5
|Audio Bongo
|Monty Norman
|1:31
|6
|Under the Mango Tree
|Diana Coupland / Monty Norman
|2:23
|7
|Twisting With James
|Monty Norman
|3:09
|8
|Jamaica Jazz
|Monty Norman
|1:06
|9
|Under the Mango Tree (Instrumental)
|Monty Norman
|2:44
|10
|Jump Up (Reprise)
|Byron Lee & The Dragonaires / Monty Norman
|1:28
|11
|Dr. No's Fantasy, Pt. 1
|Monty Norman
|1:41
|12
|Kingston Calypso
|Diana Coupland / Monty Norman
|2:29
|13
|The Island Speaks
|Monty Norman
|3:22
|14
|Under the Mango Tree
|Monty Norman
|2:42
|15
|The Boy Chase
|Monty Norman
|1:31
|16
|Dr. No's Fantasy, Pt. 2
|Monty Norman
|2:01
|17
|The James Bond Theme
|Monty Norman
|2:23
|18
|Love At Last
|Monty Norman
|1:53