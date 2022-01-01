Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Доктор Ноу Доктор Ноу
Киноафиша Фильмы Доктор Ноу Музыка из фильма «Доктор Ноу» (1962)
Dr. No Доктор Ноу 1962 / Великобритания
8.5 Оцените
11 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Доктор Ноу» (1962)

Вся информация о фильме
Dr. No (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dr. No (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. The John Barry Orchestra, Byron Lee & The Dragonaires, Monty Norman, Diana Coupland
Слушать
Dr. No (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dr. No (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. The John Barry Orchestra, Byron Lee, The Dragonaires, Diana Coupland
Слушать
Dr. No (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dr. No (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. John Barry, Byron Lee & The Dragonaires, Diana Coupland, Monty Norman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The James Bond Theme The John Barry Orchestra 1:46
2 Kingston Calypso Byron Lee & The Dragonaires / Monty Norman 2:43
3 Jamaican Rock Monty Norman 2:03
4 Jump Up Byron Lee & The Dragonaires / Monty Norman 2:11
5 Audio Bongo Monty Norman 1:31
6 Under the Mango Tree Diana Coupland / Monty Norman 2:23
7 Twisting With James Monty Norman 3:09
8 Jamaica Jazz Monty Norman 1:06
9 Under the Mango Tree (Instrumental) Monty Norman 2:44
10 Jump Up (Reprise) Byron Lee & The Dragonaires / Monty Norman 1:28
11 Dr. No's Fantasy, Pt. 1 Monty Norman 1:41
12 Kingston Calypso Diana Coupland / Monty Norman 2:29
13 The Island Speaks Monty Norman 3:22
14 Under the Mango Tree Monty Norman 2:42
15 The Boy Chase Monty Norman 1:31
16 Dr. No's Fantasy, Pt. 2 Monty Norman 2:01
17 The James Bond Theme Monty Norman 2:23
18 Love At Last Monty Norman 1:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Доктор Ноу» (1962) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Доктор Ноу» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Приложение киноафиши