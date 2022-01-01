|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Good Life
|Ray Charles / Sacha Distell
|3:11
|2
|Same Song
|Digital Underground / Shakur
|6:30
|3
|Get Over
|Nick Scotti / Stephen Bray
|5:03
|4
|Big Girls Don't Cry
|Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons / Bob Gaudio
|2:23
|5
|Tie the Knot
|Digital Underground
|3:15
|6
|Bonestripper
|Damn Yankees / Tommy Shaw
|4:33
|7
|Atlantic City (Is a Party Town)
|Elwood Blues Revue
|3:38
|8
|La Chanka
|Bertila Damas
|3:19
|9
|I Mean I Love You
|Hank Williams, Jr.
|2:56
|10
|Valkenvania Suite
|Michael Kamen
|4:22