|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|St. Elmos Fire (Man In Motion)
|John Parr
|4:12
|2
|Shake Down
|Billy Squier
|4:08
|3
|Young and Innocent
|Elefante
|4:41
|4
|This Time It Was Really Right
|Jon Anderson / David Foster
|4:40
|5
|Saved My Life
|Fee Waybill
|3:47
|6
|Love Theme from St. Elmo's Fire (Instrumental)
|St. Elmo's Fire / David Foster
|3:31
|7
|If I Turn You Away
|Vikki Moss / David Foster
|4:39
|8
|Stressed Out (Close to the Edge)
|Airplay / David Foster
|4:18
|9
|Georgetown
|David Foster
|1:37
|10
|Love Theme from St. Elmo's Fire (For Just a Moment)
|David Foster / Cynthia Weil
|3:47