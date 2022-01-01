Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Огни святого Эльма
Огни святого Эльма
St. Elmo's Fire Огни святого Эльма 1985 / США
8.0 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Огни святого Эльма» (1985)

St. Elmo's Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
St. Elmo's Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. John Parr, Billy Squier, Elefante, Jon Anderson, Fee Waybill, St. Elmo's Fire, Vikki Moss, Airplay, David Foster
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 St. Elmos Fire (Man In Motion) John Parr 4:12
2 Shake Down Billy Squier 4:08
3 Young and Innocent Elefante 4:41
4 This Time It Was Really Right Jon Anderson / David Foster 4:40
5 Saved My Life Fee Waybill 3:47
6 Love Theme from St. Elmo's Fire (Instrumental) St. Elmo's Fire / David Foster 3:31
7 If I Turn You Away Vikki Moss / David Foster 4:39
8 Stressed Out (Close to the Edge) Airplay / David Foster 4:18
9 Georgetown David Foster 1:37
10 Love Theme from St. Elmo's Fire (For Just a Moment) David Foster / Cynthia Weil 3:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Огни святого Эльма» (1985) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Огни святого Эльма» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
