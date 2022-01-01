1 St. Elmos Fire (Man In Motion) John Parr 4:12

2 Shake Down Billy Squier 4:08

3 Young and Innocent Elefante 4:41

4 This Time It Was Really Right Jon Anderson / David Foster 4:40

5 Saved My Life Fee Waybill 3:47

6 Love Theme from St. Elmo's Fire (Instrumental) St. Elmo's Fire / David Foster 3:31

7 If I Turn You Away Vikki Moss / David Foster 4:39

8 Stressed Out (Close to the Edge) Airplay / David Foster 4:18

9 Georgetown David Foster 1:37