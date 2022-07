1 I Say a Little Prayer (Reggae Mix) Diana King / Hal David 3:35

2 Wishin' and Hopin' Ani DiFranco / Hal David 3:14

3 You Don't Know Me Jann Arden 3:25

4 Tell Him The Exciters 2:33

5 I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself Nicky Holland / Hal David 4:19

6 I'll Be Okay Amanda Marshall 4:56

7 The Way You Look Tonight Tony Bennett / Jerome Kern 3:23

8 What the World Needs Now Is Love Jackie DeShannon / Hal David 3:12

9 I'll Never Fall In Love Again Mary Chapin Carpenter / Hal David 3:51

10 Always You Sophie Zelmani 2:50

11 If You Wanna Be Happy JIMMY SOUL 2:20

12 I Say a Little Prayer Cast / Hal David 2:27