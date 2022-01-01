|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|All the Right Friends
|R.E.M.
|2:46
|2
|Everything In It's Right Place
|Radiohead / Thom Yorke
|4:10
|3
|Vanilla Sky
|Paul McCartney
|2:46
|4
|Solsbury Hill
|Peter Gabriel
|4:23
|5
|I Fall Apart
|Julianna Gianna / Nancy Wilson
|3:52
|6
|Porpoise Song (Theme from "Head")
|The Monkees / Gerry Goffin
|2:40
|7
|Mondo '77 (feat. Francis MacDonald)
|Looper / Stuart David
|4:54
|8
|Have You Forgotten
|Red House Painters / Mark Kozelek
|5:29
|9
|Directions
|Josh Rouse
|3:25
|10
|Afrika Shox
|Leftfield;Afrika Bambaataa / Paul Daley
|3:44
|11
|Svefn-G-Englar
|Sigur Rós
|10:07
|12
|Last Goodbye
|Jeff Buckley
|4:33
|13
|Can We Still Be Friends
|Todd Rundgren
|3:34
|14
|Fourth Time Around
|Bob Dylan
|4:35
|15
|Elevator Beat
|Nancy Wilson
|2:44
|16
|Sweetness Follows
|R.E.M. / Peter Buck
|4:20
|17
|Where Do I Begin
|The Chemical Brothers
|6:29