1 All the Right Friends R.E.M. 2:46

2 Everything In It's Right Place Radiohead / Thom Yorke 4:10

3 Vanilla Sky Paul McCartney 2:46

4 Solsbury Hill Peter Gabriel 4:23

5 I Fall Apart Julianna Gianna / Nancy Wilson 3:52

6 Porpoise Song (Theme from "Head") The Monkees / Gerry Goffin 2:40

7 Mondo '77 (feat. Francis MacDonald) Looper / Stuart David 4:54

8 Have You Forgotten Red House Painters / Mark Kozelek 5:29

9 Directions Josh Rouse 3:25

10 Afrika Shox Leftfield;Afrika Bambaataa / Paul Daley 3:44

11 Svefn-G-Englar Sigur Rós 10:07

12 Last Goodbye Jeff Buckley 4:33

13 Can We Still Be Friends Todd Rundgren 3:34

14 Fourth Time Around Bob Dylan 4:35

15 Elevator Beat Nancy Wilson 2:44

16 Sweetness Follows R.E.M. / Peter Buck 4:20