Ванильное небо Ванильное небо
Vanilla Sky Ванильное небо 2001 / США
7.8 Оцените
14 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Ванильное небо» (2001)

Vanilla Sky (Music from the Motion Picture)
Vanilla Sky (Music from the Motion Picture) 17 композиций. R.E.M., Radiohead, Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, Julianna Gianna, The Monkees, Looper, Red House Painters, Josh Rouse, Leftfield;Afrika Bambaataa, Sigur Rós, Jeff Buckley, Todd Rundgren, Bob Dylan, Nancy Wilson, The Chemical Brothers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 All the Right Friends R.E.M. 2:46
2 Everything In It's Right Place Radiohead / Thom Yorke 4:10
3 Vanilla Sky Paul McCartney 2:46
4 Solsbury Hill Peter Gabriel 4:23
5 I Fall Apart Julianna Gianna / Nancy Wilson 3:52
6 Porpoise Song (Theme from "Head") The Monkees / Gerry Goffin 2:40
7 Mondo '77 (feat. Francis MacDonald) Looper / Stuart David 4:54
8 Have You Forgotten Red House Painters / Mark Kozelek 5:29
9 Directions Josh Rouse 3:25
10 Afrika Shox Leftfield;Afrika Bambaataa / Paul Daley 3:44
11 Svefn-G-Englar Sigur Rós 10:07
12 Last Goodbye Jeff Buckley 4:33
13 Can We Still Be Friends Todd Rundgren 3:34
14 Fourth Time Around Bob Dylan 4:35
15 Elevator Beat Nancy Wilson 2:44
16 Sweetness Follows R.E.M. / Peter Buck 4:20
17 Where Do I Begin The Chemical Brothers 6:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ванильное небо» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ванильное небо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
