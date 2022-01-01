Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Операция Операция
Киноафиша Фильмы Операция "Валькирия" Музыка из фильма «Операция "Валькирия"» (2008)
Valkyrie Операция "Валькирия" 2008 / США / Германия
7.5 Оцените
75 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Операция "Валькирия"» (2008)

Вся информация о фильме
Valkyrie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Valkyrie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. John Ottman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 They'll Remember You John Ottman / Lior Rosner 4:20
2 Operation Valkyrie John Ottman 5:11
3 What's This Really All About? John Ottman 3:44
4 Bunker Bust John Ottman 3:45
5 March 13 Attempt John Ottman 3:38
6 Midnight Waltz John Ottman / Lior Rosner 2:11
7 A Place To Change John Ottman 4:09
8 Seconds Lost John Ottman 3:34
9 Getting the Signature John Ottman 4:04
10 The Officer's Club John Ottman 2:37
11 The Way It Should Go John Ottman 3:24
12 If I Were That Man / To the Berghof John Ottman 2:21
13 I'm Sorry John Ottman 3:04
14 Important Call John Ottman 4:07
15 No More Indecision John Ottman 2:31
16 Olbricht Gives the Order John Ottman 3:18
17 Operation Terminated John Ottman 1:16
18 Long Live Sacred Germany John Ottman 6:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Операция "Валькирия"» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Операция "Валькирия"» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Приложение киноафиши