|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|They'll Remember You
|John Ottman / Lior Rosner
|4:20
|2
|Operation Valkyrie
|John Ottman
|5:11
|3
|What's This Really All About?
|John Ottman
|3:44
|4
|Bunker Bust
|John Ottman
|3:45
|5
|March 13 Attempt
|John Ottman
|3:38
|6
|Midnight Waltz
|John Ottman / Lior Rosner
|2:11
|7
|A Place To Change
|John Ottman
|4:09
|8
|Seconds Lost
|John Ottman
|3:34
|9
|Getting the Signature
|John Ottman
|4:04
|10
|The Officer's Club
|John Ottman
|2:37
|11
|The Way It Should Go
|John Ottman
|3:24
|12
|If I Were That Man / To the Berghof
|John Ottman
|2:21
|13
|I'm Sorry
|John Ottman
|3:04
|14
|Important Call
|John Ottman
|4:07
|15
|No More Indecision
|John Ottman
|2:31
|16
|Olbricht Gives the Order
|John Ottman
|3:18
|17
|Operation Terminated
|John Ottman
|1:16
|18
|Long Live Sacred Germany
|John Ottman
|6:13