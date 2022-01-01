|1
|Never an Absolution (Stereo)
|James Horner
|3:03
|2
|Distant Memories (Stereo)
|James Horner
|2:24
|3
|Southampton (Stereo)
|James Horner
|4:02
|4
|Rose
|James Horner
|2:53
|5
|Leaving Port (Stereo)
|James Horner
|3:26
|6
|"Take Her to Sea, Mr. Murdoch" (Stereo)
|James Horner
|4:31
|7
|"Hard to Starboard" (Stereo)
|James Horner
|6:53
|8
|Unable to Stay, Unwilling to Leave (Stereo)
|James Horner
|3:56
|9
|The Sinking (Stereo)
|James Horner
|5:05
|10
|Death of Titanic (Stereo)
|James Horner
|8:26
|11
|A Promise Kept (Stereo)
|James Horner
|6:02
|12
|A Life So Changed (Stereo)
|James Horner
|2:13
|13
|An Ocean of Memories (Stereo)
|James Horner
|7:58
|14
|My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme from "Titanic")
|Céline Dion, James Horner / James Horner
|5:11
|15
|Hymn to the Sea (Stereo)
|James Horner
|6:26
|16
|Titanic Suite (Instrumental)
|James Horner
|19:04
|17
|An Irish Party In Third Class (Includes "John Ryan's Polka" and "Blarney Pilgrim") [Instrumental]
|Gaelic Storm / Народные
|3:49
|18
|Alexander's Ragtime Band (Instrumental)
|I Salonisti / Irving Berlin
|2:31
|19
|The Portrait (Instrumental)
|James Horner
|4:43
|20
|Jack Dawson's Luck (Includes "Humours of Caledon", "The Red-haired Lass", "The Boys On the Hilltop" & "the Bucks of Oranmore" (Instrumental)
|James Horner / Народные
|5:39
|21
|A Building Panic (Instrumental)
|James Horner
|8:09
|22
|Nearer My God to Thee (Instrumental)
|I Salonisti / Народные
|2:50
|23
|Come Josephine, In My Flying Machine (Voice)
|James Horner / Fred Fisher
|3:33
|24
|Lament (Includes "a Spailpín a Rún") [Instrumental]
|James Horner / Народные
|4:36
|25
|A Shore Never Reached (Instrumental)
|James Horner
|4:27
|26
|My Heart Will Go On (Dialogue Mix) [Voice]
|Céline Dion / James Horner
|4:43
|27
|Nearer My God to Thee (Instrumental)
|James Horner / Lowell Mason
|2:23
|28
|Epilogue - The Deep and Timeless Sea (Voice)
|James Horner
|12:37
|29
|Valse Septembre
|I Salonisti / Felix Godin
|3:41
|30
|Marguerite Waltz
|I Salonisti / Шарль Гуно
|2:36
|31
|Wedding Dance
|I Salonisti / Paul Lincke
|2:33
|32
|Poet and Peasant
|I Salonisti / Франц фон Зуппе
|6:51
|33
|Blue Danube
|I Salonisti / Иоганн Штраус
|6:57
|34
|Song Without Words
|I Salonisti / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|2:39
|35
|Estudiantina
|I Salonisti / Paul Lacome
|3:13
|36
|Vision of Salome
|I Salonisti / Арчибальд Джойс
|2:44
|37
|Titsy Bitsy Girl
|I Salonisti / Lionel Monckton
|1:37
|38
|Alexander's Ragtime Band
|I Salonisti / Irving Berlin
|2:30
|39
|Sphinx
|I Salonisti
|3:50
|40
|Barcarole
|I Salonisti / Jacques Offenbach
|3:33
|41
|Orpheus
|I Salonisti / Jacques Offenbach
|8:42
|42
|Song of Autumn
|I Salonisti / Арчибальд Джойс
|3:55
|43
|Nearer My God to Thee
|I Salonisti / Sarah Adams
|2:50
|44
|It's a Long Way to Tipperary
|John McCormack / Jack Judge
|3:12
|45
|Let Me Call You Sweetheart
|Halfway House Dance Orchestra
|3:06
|46
|Vilia
|Guy Lombardo & His Orchestra
|2:47
|47
|My Gal Sal
|Chick Bullock & His Levee Loungers
|2:59
|48
|Oh! You Beautiful Doll
|Chuck Foster & His Orchestra
|2:54
|49
|Martha
|Adrian Rollini Trio
|3:00
|50
|In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree
|Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
|3:13
|51
|Waiting At the Church
|Beatrice Kay
|2:40
|52
|Frasquita Serenade
|John Kirby and His Orchestra / Franz Lehar
|2:42
|53
|Shine On Harvest Moon
|Hal Kemp / Nora Bayes
|3:07
|54
|From the Land of the Sky Blue Water (Alternate Take)
|Mildred Bailey and Her Orchestra
|2:49
|55
|Loch Lomond
|Maxine Sullivan and Her Orchestra / Народные
|2:54
|56
|A Hot Time In the Old Town Tonight
|Miff Mole's Molers
|2:48
|57
|Nearer My God to Thee
|Nelson Eddy
|3:09