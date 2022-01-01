Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Титаник Титаник
Музыка из фильма «Титаник» (1997)
Titanic Титаник 1997 / США
8.7
186 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Титаник» (1997)

Titanic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Collector's Anniversary Edition
Titanic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Collector's Anniversary Edition 57 композиций. James Horner, Céline Dion, James Horner, Gaelic Storm, I Salonisti, Céline Dion, John McCormack, Halfway House Dance Orchestra, Guy Lombardo & His Orchestra, Chick Bullock & His Levee Loungers, Chuck Foster & His Orchestra, Adrian Rollini Trio, Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, Beatrice Kay, John Kirby and His Orchestra, Hal Kemp, Mildred Bailey and Her Orchestra, Maxine Sullivan and Her Orchestra, Miff Mole's Molers, Nelson Eddy
Titanic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Anniversary Edition]
Titanic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Anniversary Edition] 30 композиций. James Horner, Céline Dion, James Horner, I Salonisti
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Never an Absolution (Stereo) James Horner 3:03
2 Distant Memories (Stereo) James Horner 2:24
3 Southampton (Stereo) James Horner 4:02
4 Rose James Horner 2:53
5 Leaving Port (Stereo) James Horner 3:26
6 "Take Her to Sea, Mr. Murdoch" (Stereo) James Horner 4:31
7 "Hard to Starboard" (Stereo) James Horner 6:53
8 Unable to Stay, Unwilling to Leave (Stereo) James Horner 3:56
9 The Sinking (Stereo) James Horner 5:05
10 Death of Titanic (Stereo) James Horner 8:26
11 A Promise Kept (Stereo) James Horner 6:02
12 A Life So Changed (Stereo) James Horner 2:13
13 An Ocean of Memories (Stereo) James Horner 7:58
14 My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme from "Titanic") Céline Dion, James Horner / James Horner 5:11
15 Hymn to the Sea (Stereo) James Horner 6:26
16 Titanic Suite (Instrumental) James Horner 19:04
17 An Irish Party In Third Class (Includes "John Ryan's Polka" and "Blarney Pilgrim") [Instrumental] Gaelic Storm / Народные 3:49
18 Alexander's Ragtime Band (Instrumental) I Salonisti / Irving Berlin 2:31
19 The Portrait (Instrumental) James Horner 4:43
20 Jack Dawson's Luck (Includes "Humours of Caledon", "The Red-haired Lass", "The Boys On the Hilltop" & "the Bucks of Oranmore" (Instrumental) James Horner / Народные 5:39
21 A Building Panic (Instrumental) James Horner 8:09
22 Nearer My God to Thee (Instrumental) I Salonisti / Народные 2:50
23 Come Josephine, In My Flying Machine (Voice) James Horner / Fred Fisher 3:33
24 Lament (Includes "a Spailpín a Rún") [Instrumental] James Horner / Народные 4:36
25 A Shore Never Reached (Instrumental) James Horner 4:27
26 My Heart Will Go On (Dialogue Mix) [Voice] Céline Dion / James Horner 4:43
27 Nearer My God to Thee (Instrumental) James Horner / Lowell Mason 2:23
28 Epilogue - The Deep and Timeless Sea (Voice) James Horner 12:37
29 Valse Septembre I Salonisti / Felix Godin 3:41
30 Marguerite Waltz I Salonisti / Шарль Гуно 2:36
31 Wedding Dance I Salonisti / Paul Lincke 2:33
32 Poet and Peasant I Salonisti / Франц фон Зуппе 6:51
33 Blue Danube I Salonisti / Иоганн Штраус 6:57
34 Song Without Words I Salonisti / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 2:39
35 Estudiantina I Salonisti / Paul Lacome 3:13
36 Vision of Salome I Salonisti / Арчибальд Джойс 2:44
37 Titsy Bitsy Girl I Salonisti / Lionel Monckton 1:37
38 Alexander's Ragtime Band I Salonisti / Irving Berlin 2:30
39 Sphinx I Salonisti 3:50
40 Barcarole I Salonisti / Jacques Offenbach 3:33
41 Orpheus I Salonisti / Jacques Offenbach 8:42
42 Song of Autumn I Salonisti / Арчибальд Джойс 3:55
43 Nearer My God to Thee I Salonisti / Sarah Adams 2:50
44 It's a Long Way to Tipperary John McCormack / Jack Judge 3:12
45 Let Me Call You Sweetheart Halfway House Dance Orchestra 3:06
46 Vilia Guy Lombardo & His Orchestra 2:47
47 My Gal Sal Chick Bullock & His Levee Loungers 2:59
48 Oh! You Beautiful Doll Chuck Foster & His Orchestra 2:54
49 Martha Adrian Rollini Trio 3:00
50 In the Shade of the Old Apple Tree Duke Ellington and His Orchestra 3:13
51 Waiting At the Church Beatrice Kay 2:40
52 Frasquita Serenade John Kirby and His Orchestra / Franz Lehar 2:42
53 Shine On Harvest Moon Hal Kemp / Nora Bayes 3:07
54 From the Land of the Sky Blue Water (Alternate Take) Mildred Bailey and Her Orchestra 2:49
55 Loch Lomond Maxine Sullivan and Her Orchestra / Народные 2:54
56 A Hot Time In the Old Town Tonight Miff Mole's Molers 2:48
57 Nearer My God to Thee Nelson Eddy 3:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Титаник» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Титаник» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
