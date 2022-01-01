1 Girl Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 1:04

2 Hold Me Tight Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney 2:35

3 All My Loving Jim Sturgess / John Lennon 2:27

4 I Want to Hold Your Hand T.V. Carpio / Paul McCartney 2:46

5 With a Little Help from My Friends Joe Anderson, Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 3:11

6 It Won't Be Long Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney 2:17

7 I've Just Seen a Face Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 1:50

8 Let It Be (Long Version) Carol Woods, Timothy T. Mitchum / Paul McCartney 3:47

9 Come Together Joe Cocker / Paul McCartney 4:25

10 Why Don't We Do It In the Road Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney 1:20

11 If I Fell Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney 2:37

12 I Want You (She's So Heavy) Joe Anderson, Dana Fuchs, T.V. Carpio / Paul McCartney 3:42

13 Dear Prudence Dana Fuchs, Jim Sturgess, Эван Рейчел Вуд, T.V. Carpio / Paul McCartney 5:19

14 Flying Secret Machines / Richard Starkey 3:56

15 Blue Jay Way Secret Machines / George Harrison 4:42

16 I Am the Walrus Bono, Secret Machines / Paul McCartney 4:44

17 Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite Eddie Izzard / John Lennon 2:40

18 Because Эван Рейчел Вуд, Jim Sturgess, Joe Anderson, Dana Fuchs, T.V. Carpio, Martin Luther McCoy / Paul McCartney 2:30

19 Something Jim Sturgess / George Harrison 3:00

20 Oh! Darling Dana Fuchs, Martin Luther McCoy / Paul McCartney 2:29

21 Strawberry Fields Forever Jim Sturgess, Joe Anderson / Paul McCartney 3:37

22 Revolution Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 2:17

23 While My Guitar Gently Weeps Martin Luther McCoy 4:02

24 Across the Universe Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 3:28

25 Helter Skelter Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney 3:42

26 Happiness Is a Warm Gun (feat. Salma Hayek) Joe Anderson / Paul McCartney 3:07

27 Black Bird Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney 3:04

28 Hey Jude Joe Anderson / Paul McCartney 4:10

29 Don't Let Me Down Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney 3:05

30 All You Need Is Love Jim Sturgess, Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney 3:18