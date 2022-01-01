Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Через вселенную» (2007)
Across the Universe Через вселенную 2007 / США
Музыка из фильма «Через вселенную» (2007)

Across the Universe (Deluxe Edition) [Music from the Motion Picture]
Across the Universe (Deluxe Edition) [Music from the Motion Picture] 31 композиция. Jim Sturgess, Эван Рейчел Вуд, T.V. Carpio, Joe Anderson, Jim Sturgess, Carol Woods, Timothy T. Mitchum, Joe Cocker, Dana Fuchs, Joe Anderson, Dana Fuchs, T.V. Carpio, Dana Fuchs, Jim Sturgess, Эван Рейчел Вуд, T.V. Carpio, Secret Machines, Bono, Secret Machines, Eddie Izzard, Эван Рейчел Вуд, Jim Sturgess, Joe Anderson, Dana Fuchs, T.V. Carpio, Martin Luther McCoy, Dana Fuchs, Martin Luther McCoy, Jim Sturgess, Joe Anderson, Martin Luther McCoy, Joe Anderson, Jim Sturgess, Dana Fuchs, Bono
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Girl Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 1:04
2 Hold Me Tight Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney 2:35
3 All My Loving Jim Sturgess / John Lennon 2:27
4 I Want to Hold Your Hand T.V. Carpio / Paul McCartney 2:46
5 With a Little Help from My Friends Joe Anderson, Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 3:11
6 It Won't Be Long Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney 2:17
7 I've Just Seen a Face Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 1:50
8 Let It Be (Long Version) Carol Woods, Timothy T. Mitchum / Paul McCartney 3:47
9 Come Together Joe Cocker / Paul McCartney 4:25
10 Why Don't We Do It In the Road Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney 1:20
11 If I Fell Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney 2:37
12 I Want You (She's So Heavy) Joe Anderson, Dana Fuchs, T.V. Carpio / Paul McCartney 3:42
13 Dear Prudence Dana Fuchs, Jim Sturgess, Эван Рейчел Вуд, T.V. Carpio / Paul McCartney 5:19
14 Flying Secret Machines / Richard Starkey 3:56
15 Blue Jay Way Secret Machines / George Harrison 4:42
16 I Am the Walrus Bono, Secret Machines / Paul McCartney 4:44
17 Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite Eddie Izzard / John Lennon 2:40
18 Because Эван Рейчел Вуд, Jim Sturgess, Joe Anderson, Dana Fuchs, T.V. Carpio, Martin Luther McCoy / Paul McCartney 2:30
19 Something Jim Sturgess / George Harrison 3:00
20 Oh! Darling Dana Fuchs, Martin Luther McCoy / Paul McCartney 2:29
21 Strawberry Fields Forever Jim Sturgess, Joe Anderson / Paul McCartney 3:37
22 Revolution Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 2:17
23 While My Guitar Gently Weeps Martin Luther McCoy 4:02
24 Across the Universe Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney 3:28
25 Helter Skelter Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney 3:42
26 Happiness Is a Warm Gun (feat. Salma Hayek) Joe Anderson / Paul McCartney 3:07
27 Black Bird Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney 3:04
28 Hey Jude Joe Anderson / Paul McCartney 4:10
29 Don't Let Me Down Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney 3:05
30 All You Need Is Love Jim Sturgess, Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney 3:18
31 Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds Bono / Paul McCartney 4:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Через вселенную» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Через вселенную» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
