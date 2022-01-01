|1
|Girl
|Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney
|1:04
|2
|Hold Me Tight
|Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney
|2:35
|3
|All My Loving
|Jim Sturgess / John Lennon
|2:27
|4
|I Want to Hold Your Hand
|T.V. Carpio / Paul McCartney
|2:46
|5
|With a Little Help from My Friends
|Joe Anderson, Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney
|3:11
|6
|It Won't Be Long
|Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney
|2:17
|7
|I've Just Seen a Face
|Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney
|1:50
|8
|Let It Be (Long Version)
|Carol Woods, Timothy T. Mitchum / Paul McCartney
|3:47
|9
|Come Together
|Joe Cocker / Paul McCartney
|4:25
|10
|Why Don't We Do It In the Road
|Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney
|1:20
|11
|If I Fell
|Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney
|2:37
|12
|I Want You (She's So Heavy)
|Joe Anderson, Dana Fuchs, T.V. Carpio / Paul McCartney
|3:42
|13
|Dear Prudence
|Dana Fuchs, Jim Sturgess, Эван Рейчел Вуд, T.V. Carpio / Paul McCartney
|5:19
|14
|Flying
|Secret Machines / Richard Starkey
|3:56
|15
|Blue Jay Way
|Secret Machines / George Harrison
|4:42
|16
|I Am the Walrus
|Bono, Secret Machines / Paul McCartney
|4:44
|17
|Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite
|Eddie Izzard / John Lennon
|2:40
|18
|Because
|Эван Рейчел Вуд, Jim Sturgess, Joe Anderson, Dana Fuchs, T.V. Carpio, Martin Luther McCoy / Paul McCartney
|2:30
|19
|Something
|Jim Sturgess / George Harrison
|3:00
|20
|Oh! Darling
|Dana Fuchs, Martin Luther McCoy / Paul McCartney
|2:29
|21
|Strawberry Fields Forever
|Jim Sturgess, Joe Anderson / Paul McCartney
|3:37
|22
|Revolution
|Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney
|2:17
|23
|While My Guitar Gently Weeps
|Martin Luther McCoy
|4:02
|24
|Across the Universe
|Jim Sturgess / Paul McCartney
|3:28
|25
|Helter Skelter
|Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney
|3:42
|26
|Happiness Is a Warm Gun (feat. Salma Hayek)
|Joe Anderson / Paul McCartney
|3:07
|27
|Black Bird
|Эван Рейчел Вуд / Paul McCartney
|3:04
|28
|Hey Jude
|Joe Anderson / Paul McCartney
|4:10
|29
|Don't Let Me Down
|Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney
|3:05
|30
|All You Need Is Love
|Jim Sturgess, Dana Fuchs / Paul McCartney
|3:18
|31
|Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds
|Bono / Paul McCartney
|4:24