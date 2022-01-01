|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Tale of Viktor Navorski
|John Williams
|4:13
|2
|Dinner with Amelia
|John Williams
|8:02
|3
|A Legend Is Born
|John Williams
|3:17
|4
|Viktor and His Friends
|John Williams
|4:44
|5
|The Fountain Scene
|John Williams
|5:33
|6
|The Wedding of Officer Torres
|John Williams
|5:02
|7
|Jazz Autographs
|John Williams
|3:46
|8
|Refusing to Escape
|John Williams
|3:01
|9
|Krakozhia National Anthem and Homesickness
|John Williams
|1:50
|10
|Looking for Work
|John Williams
|3:17
|11
|Gupta's Deliverance
|John Williams
|3:19
|12
|Finding Coins and Learning to Read
|John Williams
|4:03
|13
|"Destiny"..."Canneloni"...And the Tale of Viktor Navorski (Reprise)
|John Williams
|5:06
|14
|A Happy Navorski Ending!
|John Williams
|2:47