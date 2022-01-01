Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Мосты округа Мэдисон Мосты округа Мэдисон
Музыка из фильма «Мосты округа Мэдисон» (1995)
The Bridges of Madison County Мосты округа Мэдисон 1995 / США
7.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Мосты округа Мэдисон» (1995)

Вся информация о фильме
The Terminal (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
The Terminal (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. John Williams
Слушать
The Bridges of Madison County (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
The Bridges of Madison County (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Clint Eastwood, Lennie Niehaus, Dinah Washington, Johnny Hartman, Barbara Lewis, Irene Kral
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Tale of Viktor Navorski John Williams 4:13
2 Dinner with Amelia John Williams 8:02
3 A Legend Is Born John Williams 3:17
4 Viktor and His Friends John Williams 4:44
5 The Fountain Scene John Williams 5:33
6 The Wedding of Officer Torres John Williams 5:02
7 Jazz Autographs John Williams 3:46
8 Refusing to Escape John Williams 3:01
9 Krakozhia National Anthem and Homesickness John Williams 1:50
10 Looking for Work John Williams 3:17
11 Gupta's Deliverance John Williams 3:19
12 Finding Coins and Learning to Read John Williams 4:03
13 "Destiny"..."Canneloni"...And the Tale of Viktor Navorski (Reprise) John Williams 5:06
14 A Happy Navorski Ending! John Williams 2:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мосты округа Мэдисон» (1995) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мосты округа Мэдисон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
